Africa Missions Global Rolls Out Ai Education for Gambia Students

The Gambia Chapter of Africa Missions Global has launched an AI Education App for Gambian students to embark on AI learning journey. In this direction, 1000 students across all schools in The Gambia have been offered the opportunity to register for the course paid for by Africa Missions Global (AMG).

The launch of the AI Education Application, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education of The Gambia and other partners, took place on Saturday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo.

The occasion was also adorned with a prize-giving session for an AI-Assisted Book Writing Competition involving students from Basic and Secondary Education conducted by AMG.

The launch of the AI programme, dubbed The Gambia Digital Leap: Empowering Learning and Careers through AI, was graced by Vice President Mohammed B.S. Jallow, represented by Defence Minister Baboucarr Ismaila Joof. The occasion was further dignified by the presence of representatives and Permanent Secretaries from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the Youth Ministry, and dignitaries from Africa Missions Global in Africa and the Americas.

"Today, we celebrate innovation, creativity, and partnership in the service of education and national development," said Dr Sesan Akinnawo, Regional Coordinator of AMG West Coast 3.

Africa Missions Global, under the inspiring leadership of Dr Folu Adeboye, exists to bring help, hope, and healing to the nations of the world. Guided by its Vision 2033 - Horizon 2033, AMG is committed to touching at least 100 million lives across the globe through sustainable education, healthcare, livelihood and empowerment initiatives.

"Our mission is clear: to build people and transform communities, help Africa rise through strategic programs that nurture both the mind and the spirit," Dr Akinnawo stated, saying: "Here in The Gambia, Africa Missions Global has been faithfully pursuing this global mandate through practical actions that meet local needs.

"Over the past few years, we have engaged in educational support initiatives -- providing learning materials and ICT equipment to teachers in public schools; health outreach programs -- delivering free sanitary hygiene kits to girls in schools and counseling them; and skills and empowerment training -- helping young people and women acquire sustainable livelihoods."

The launch of the AI Education App marked another milestone in their service to The Gambia, the Regional Coordinator said.

Digital transformation must uplift every Gambian -- expanding opportunity, strengthening governance, and unlocking the creativity and productive potential of Gambian youth and communities across the country, stated Defence Minister Baboucarr Ismaila Joof, while launching the Application.

Highlighting the strong national commitment of the Gambia government to digital transformation, Minister Joof said: "Under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, the Government of The Gambia reiterates its highest political commitment to accelerating our digital transformation and preparing our people to thrive in the knowledge, digital, and AI economy."

He highlighted the actions government has taken to strengthen national capacities and close the digital divide, through the creation of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the strengthening of University of The Gambia and the establishment of new national universities.The Minister also highlighted The Gambia's rising global voice in digital and AI governance, serving as Chair of the UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) among other vital international roles in digital governance.

He also appreciated AMG's commitment to The Gambia, saying: "Your contributions -- including AI training for Gambian educators, The Gambia Digital Leap initiative, public awareness programs and digital learning platforms -- reflect the highest ideals of partnership, compassion, and empowerment."

Prizes of trophies and cash were also given to five schools that emerged winners of the AI-Assisted Book Writing Competition involving 50 schools and 100 students. The cream of the crop included St Peter's Technical Junior and Senior Secondary School (1st), Future Generation Junior and Senior Secondary School (2nd), Ndow's Comprehensive Junior & Senior Secondary School (3rd), Deeper Life School (4th), and Banjulinding Senior and Upper Basic School (5th).

Statements on the importance of the digital age and relevance of AI in empowering learning and careers, as well as on the service and Horizon 2033 mandate of AMG, were delivered by representatives of AMG's CEO Mrs Bukola Oguntibeju; Redeemers University of North America, Dr & Mrs Awobajo; and Africa Missions Global in The Americas, Dr Fola Ojuola and Mr Njowo.

