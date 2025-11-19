Gambia: Flag Pushes for More Women Participation in Politics

The president of the Female Lawyers Association - The Gambia (FLAG), reminded that women in The Gambia are leaders every day at home, in the community, in the economy and in peacebuilding, yet they remain underrepresented in formal political leadership.

She also lamented that many women who take bold steps into the political space continue to face barriers such as cultural resistance, intimidation, cyber bullying, lack of mentorship, and limited access to justice.

Anna Njie was speaking on Saturday at a day's community engagement on increasing access to justice and women's participation in politics in The Gambia.

Held at Sama Kairo Hall inBrikama, the event is part's the NGO's nationwide advocacy under the project "Increasing Access to Justice and Women's Political Participation in The Gambia, being funded by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives"

Madam Njie described the initiative as a landmark moment in view of the fact that it is the first time under this programme, that they have women political actors from across the country and representatives of every political party gathered in one space.

"Your presence demonstrates a shared recognition that women's political participation is

not a partisan matter, it is a national development priority that strengthens our democracy and governance."

This programme responds, she went on, directly to those realities and that through community engagements, workshops for women in politics, media advocacy, and consultations with political parties, FLAG seeks to ensure that women understand their civic and political rights as well as build the confidence and skills to participate in leadership.

This, she added, means that women knows their right to vote, to run for office, to hold public leadership, and to participate in shaping policies and decisions that affect their life.

"It means she can challenge exclusion, not in silence, but with knowledge, with the law, and with support. Our goal is not only to increase the number of women involved in politics, we want to see women meaningfully influencing decisions, shaping policies, and taking up leadership positions at all levels. And this can only be achieved when all actors, including community structures, political parties, and civic institutions, work together to safeguard women's participation."

The presence of all political parties, she went on, is therefore deeply appreciated and something that signals their shared commitment to fostering political environments where women are encouraged, supported, and protected as leaders and decision-makers. We look forward to sustaining this collaboration as we work together to institutionalise women's leadership in party structures and governance.

Thus, she expressed FLAG's heartfelt appreciation to the Canada Fund for Local

Initiatives and thanked them for their invaluable support and confidence in Gambian women.

"Your investment is expanding access to justice, amplifying women's leadership, and creating opportunities for women across every region to participate meaningfully in politics. We are sincerely grateful for this continued partnership."

Also speaking,Mariama Camara, Brikama North constituency and representing the United Democratic Party (UDP), expressed similar sentiments.

She said that UDP has always been there for women and theycan prove that in all aspects.

Camara reminded that women form a significant chunk of the country total figure and as such their voices matters.

Haddy Jatta, a resident of Lamin, Sanchaba, underscored the importance of the initiative.

The forum, she added, is very important for women as far as politics is concern.

She expressed optimism that whatever they are going to learn at the forum, would help them in their future endeavour especially when it comes to politics.

