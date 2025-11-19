Gambian Philanthropist Lights Up Bundung

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vision Development Foundation (VDF), Alhagie Modou Turo Darboe, has inaugurated 60 newly installed street lights in Bundung at an inauguration ceremony recently at Bundung Primary School.

The gesture forms part of his NGO resolve to support local communities the possible way it can especially those in need basic services.

Speaking at the event, CEO Darboe explained that he has been engaged in community development work for decades and remains committed to supporting Gambians in any way possible.

He noted that the community of Bundung is a place close to his heart and that he responded promptly when the community sought his assistance.

"I am not yet done with the people of Bundung. There is a lot more coming on the way for you," Darboe assured residents.

Mr. Darboe emphasized that his efforts are not politically motivated but driven by a desire to promote national unity. "I am not a politician. All I want is for Gambians to be one people, one nation. I say no to tribalism," he stated.

Also speaking, Hon. Sulayman Jammeh, National Assembly Member for Bundung, commended Mr. Darboe for his continued contribution to national development.

The installation of street lights, he added, would greatly improved the safety and mobility of residents, especially at night.

"Before, people of Bundung faced difficulties going out at night. But with these lights, they can now move freely and safely to run their errands," Hon. Jammeh said.

The headmaster of Bundung Primary School,......... also used the opportunity to highlight challenges facing the school. He explained that the school has over 5,000 students, and many of them still sit on bare metal frames due to a shortage of classroom furniture. He appealed to Mr. Darboe for assistance in addressing this problem.

VDF's Public Relations Officer, Saihou Fofana, described Mr. Darboe as a patriotic philanthropist, who he said, has been championing community developments across The Gambia for more than 30 years.

"Mr. Darboe loves his country and is committed to taking The Gambia to another level of development," Fofana said, adding that the VDF founder's goal is to foster national unity and equal opportunity for all.

Mr. Darboe, widely recognized as one of the country's leading philanthropists, holds the honorary title of "Ambassador for the Needy and the Poor." His foundation has supported various projects across The Gambia, including road construction, mosque and church renovations, and assistance to hospitals from Koina to Kartong.

