Africa: 500 Young Africans to Storm Banjul for Youth Impact Summit 2025

The Gambia will host one of Africa's largest youth gatherings this December, as over 500 young changemakers, innovators, and leaders from across the continent gear-up for the2025 Youth Impact Summit slated for December 27.

The event to be heldat the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, is said to be one of the largest youth gatherings in the country in recent years.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday at the GCCI Conference Hall in Bijilo, members of the organizing committee namely - Ousman Rahman, Fatou Camara Jnr, and Sheriff E Jarju, unveiled details ahead of this much-anticipated event.

At the event, Ousman Rahman, a member of the organizing team, explained the rationale behind the summit, pointing out that the summit aims to bridge the gap between government officials and young people through dialogue and innovation.

"We believe that leadership is action, not position, this summit is about giving young people the platform to lead, create, and inspire real change."

However, theone-day event will feature a pitching session where young entrepreneurs will present their business ideas to potential investors, panel discussions on youth leadership, speaker sessions by high-profile personalities, and networking opportunities to connect participants across sectors.

"We'll also launch a magazine and host cultural performances to celebrate African diversity," Rahman added.

Team Lead Fatou Camara Jnr,also revealed that the summit has already attracted international attention, with delegates expected from Senegal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Ghana.

"One of our keynote speakers will be Anta Ababacar Ngom, a Senegalese businesswoman and politician.

"We're grateful to our Senegalese partners for their support, including a private company, BBCOM, which has pledged funding."

Camara, however, appealed for greater support from the Gambian government.

"This is one of the biggest youth gatherings The Gambia will host in 2025. We want our government to take the lead," she urged.

The organizing team stressed that the summit's impact goals goesbeyond inspiration aiming to launch youth-driven initiatives, influence policy, and promote collaboration between youth and institutions.

"We don't want this to be just talk, we want clear action points that can shape policy decisions after the summit."

With over 5,000 applications already received including young people with disabilities,only 500 will be selected to attend in person.

"This shows how hungry young Africans are for platforms that recognize their potential," she noted.

