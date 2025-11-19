West Africa: Gambia to Know Contenders for 2027 Afcon Qualifiers Next Month

The Gambia will know their opponents for the 2027 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The balloting for the continent's biggest football showpiece qualifiers is set to take place on 19th December 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, at 18:00 Gambian time.

The Scorpions will be praying to avoid heavy-weights such as Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Ivory Coast during the balloting for the 2027 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 2027 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations will be co-hosted in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

