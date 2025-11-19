Gambia: Tallinding Duo Brace Up for Serrkunda East 'Nawettan' League Final

Tallinding duo Magtab Warriors FC and Juventus FC are currently gearing up for the 2025 Africell sponsored Serrekunda East 'nawettan' league final.

The Serrekunda East league final is slated for Saturday 29 November 2025 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

The final will feature Magtab Warriors FC and Juventus FC.

The duo reached the final after winning their semi-final matches played over the weekend.

Magtab Warriors defeated Bijankerr 4-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless in their semi-final played on Friday.

Magtab Warriors custodian, Muhammed Jah, saved two penalties, which earned him the Man of the Match award.

Juventus FC beat Tallinding neighbours, Medina FC 3-2 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalless in their semi-final played on Saturday.

Net-minder of Juventus FC Kebba Choi was the hero of the game after saving two incredible penalties, which earned him the Man of the Match award.

