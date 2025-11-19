Africa: 'Katsina Is a Living Model for Africa's Green Transition,' Says Radda At COP30

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has positioned the state as a continental model for sustainable development, calling for enhanced international partnerships to support subnational climate action across Africa. Speaking at the Nigerian Pavilion during COP30 in Belém, Brazil, Governor Radda, represented by the Special Adviser to the governor on Climate Change, Mohammed Al-Amin, delivered a compelling address themed "Imperative for International Collaborations and Supports Towards Climate Actions at Subnational Level: The Katsina State Pathway."

"Through our reforms, Katsina State has become a living model for Africa's green transition--a subnational proof-of-concept that sustainability is not a constraint on growth, but its most enduring foundation," Mr Al-Amin, a professor declared. He emphasised that Katsina State's transformation reflects a deliberate choice by his administration to make climate resilience and green growth the centerpiece of governance, driven by the daily realities of desertification, erratic rainfall, and declining agricultural productivity faced by the people.

Mr Al-Amin highlighted key institutional reforms that have positioned Katsina State at the forefront of Africa's climate response, including the establishment of the Katsina State Council on Climate Change (KSCCC) under his direct chairmanship and the creation of the State Secretariat on Climate Change within the Office of the Governor. He also noted the implementation of Africa's first subnational Green Public Procurement Executive Order, embedding sustainability standards in all government projects. "Our message to the world is clear: Africa's green growth will not emerge from rhetoric, but from action--and subnational governments are where that action begins," the Special Adviser said.

The Katsina State delegation presented a portfolio of 30 bankable climate projects spanning solar energy, afforestation, climate-smart agriculture, and low-carbon urban development. These projects demonstrate the state's readiness to collaborate with development partners, multilateral institutions, and private investors. He further outlined his vision for Katsina's Climate Resilience Fund and Green Growth Strategy to become channels for global cooperation, where international financing meets local action in alignment with the Paris Agreement and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

"As the world gathers at COP30 to renew its commitment to planetary stewardship, I invite our partners across governments, development finance institutions, and the private sector to join hands with us," Mr Al-Amin appealed. "Together, we can make Katsina State not just a beacon of green transformation in Nigeria, but a continental model for sustainable development in Africa," he added.

behalf of the Governor conveyed the assurances of President Bola Tinubu to all partners seeking to work with Nigeria, noting that "climate resilience converges with the Renewed Hope Agenda." Katsina State participation at COP30 is part of the Radda-led administration participation underscores Katsina State's commitment to transformative climate and development outcomes at the subnational level. Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State 18th November, 2025