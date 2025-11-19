Nigeria: Kwankwaso Demands Probe of Intelligence Failure in Kebbi Abductions, Killing of Army General

Mr Kwankwaso, in a statement on Facebook, described the killing of the military general and kidnapping of the schoolgirls as "a surge in insecurity in Nigeria (that) has reached a level that demands urgent attention from all authorities, especially the Federal Government".

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called for an investigation into the intelligence failure that led to the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State, and the killing of a Brigade Commander, Musa Uba, in Borno State.

Mr Kwankwaso, in a statement on Facebook, described the killing of the military general and kidnapping of the schoolgirls as "a surge in insecurity in Nigeria (that) has reached a level that demands urgent attention from all authorities, especially the Federal Government".

"The abduction and subsequent killing of Brigadier Gen. M. Uba by terrorists in Borno State is one of the darkest moments in our nation's fight against terrorism. This shocking intelligence and operational failure demands an immediate and thorough investigation", he stated.

Mr Kwankwaso's demand for an investigation amplified the voice of Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, who earlier accused the security agencies of ignoring credible intelligence provided by the State Security Services (SSS) regarding the imminent attack on the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area.

Mr Idris, during a visit to the school, described the incident as "clear sabotage."

He disclosed that following the SSS alert, the State Security Council had ordered round-the-clock protection for the institution.

However, operatives reportedly abandoned their duty posts shortly before the bandits struck.

"We got credible intelligence from the DSS that this school was likely to be attacked... The decision was that we would provide round-the-clock protection," the governor said. "This is clear sabotage."

Corroborating the governor's claim, a teacher who survived the attack told reporters that heavily armed security personnel had spent Sunday night at the school, interacting and taking photographs with students.

"Sadly, for yet-to-be-determined reasons, they reportedly left the school before dawn," the teacher narrated. "About 30 minutes after they withdrew, the kidnappers struck."

Governor Idris has since constituted a special investigation panel, to be chaired by the State Director of the SSS, to probe the security failure and coordinate rescue efforts.

Kwankwaso tasks federal government

"The kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State is deeply worrying and echoes a disturbing pattern from the recent past," Mr Kwankwaso said.

He stated that insecurity across the North-west, including Kano, where banditry and kidnapping for ransom are infrequent, has escalated.

"Furthermore, mass kidnappings have been reported in Zamfara State, which is truly heartbreaking. I urge the swift rescue of the victims.

"On another front, the recent surge in bandit attacks across Shanono and Ghari Local Government Areas in Kano State demands urgent concern and immediate action.

"It is heartening to note the Kano State Government's swift response, including the donation of operational vehicles to security forces.

"The Federal Government must fulfil its primary responsibility. These incidents are not isolated; they reveal serious setbacks in the battle against insecurity.

"I call on the authorities to take decisive action by reinvigorating our armed forces and empowering the Nigeria Police Force to effectively protect and defend our people from these acts of terror," the former governor said.