West Africa: Akwatia MP Disagrees With Ecowas Court On Jurisdiction Ruling

19 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has disagreed with the ECOWAS Court's decision to assume jurisdiction in the case filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, even though he respects the court's final position.

The MP, who is also a lawyer, argued that Ghana is a sovereign country with its own constitutional processes, which he believes were fully followed in the removal of the former chief justice.

He explained that the petition was submitted by a citizen as required, forwarded to the Council of State, and later examined by a committee that gave Justice Torkornoo the opportunity to be heard.

He stressed that once the committee completed its work, the constitutional process was closed, leaving no room for an appeal. He noted that these procedures have been applied in previous cases involving other public officers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Reacting to the ECOWAS Court's decision to dismiss the Attorney General's preliminary objection on jurisdiction, the MP expressed discomfort with the ruling.

He argued that although Ghana is part of international treaties, its sovereignty is grounded in domestic laws, and he believes the country's internal processes were not violated.

He also rejected claims of human rights breaches, stating that Justice Torkornoo was not denied a fair hearing during the proceedings.

Mr Baidoo indicated that the ECOWAS Court will only be determining whether any Ghanaian law was breached during the process, and he urged caution since the matter is still before the court.

He emphasised that the government will respect any final ruling from the ECOWAS Court on the substantive case, but noted that national affairs must continue while the matter is pending.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.