Nigeria: 2027 Gov'ship - Kano Lawmakers Endorse Barau

Some serving and former members of the Kano State House of Assembly have endorsed the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, for the 2027 governorship race in the state.

Numbering over 200, a group of serving and former members of the Kano State House of Assembly from 1999 to date, led by a former speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulaziz G. Gafasa (2007-2011) paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy President of the Senate recently.

They described Senator Barau as the most marketable candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Senator Barau, a ranking lawmaker and First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, is yet to declare for the governorship race.

However, critical stakeholders of the APC in Kano State have been throwing their weight behind him, following his performance in the National Assembly over the last decade.

The former speaker said, "We are here to tell you that we are solidly behind you for three reasons. One, you have positively impacted the lives of our people across the three senatorial districts of Kano State. Two, you have been a lifeline to our party, APC. Thirdly, you have positively touched our lives, even though some of us are not from the same senatorial district as you. This has made you the most marketable candidate in APC."

Also speaking, a serving member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Garba Yau Gwarmai, Ghari/Tsanyawa State Assembly Constituency, said they will mobilise the people at the grassroots for Senator Barau come 2027.

" This endorsement is based on your track record of outstanding service over the years. You have been making a positive impact on the lives of our people. You have done well in all spheres of our state. This is why we want you to govern Kano, our beloved state," he said.

Responding, Senator Barau thanked them for their support, saying all must support the quest to rescue and restore the glorious days of Kano State.

Describing them as grassroots politicians, he urged them to continue to promote the good ideals of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

"We have to work hard and make sacrifices to restore the glorious days of our state. It is a thing of joy that you have come together to salvage our state from the ongoing misgovernance. Let us continue to work together to rescue our beloved state," he said.