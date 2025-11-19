Nigeria: Gov Yusuf Presents N1.36trn 2026 Budget

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Wednesday presented a N1.36 trillion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year to the Kano State House of Assembly.

The budget was tagged "Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development".

Presenting the estimates before lawmakers in Kano, the governor said the budget was designed to consolidate ongoing reforms, complete major capital projects, expand social services, and sustain investments in education, health, and human capital development.

Yusuf said the proposed budget comprises N934.6bn (68%) for capital expenditure and N433.4bn (32%) for recurrent spending maintaining the administration's emphasis on long-term development.

He said more than 80 per cent of his campaign promises had already been fulfilled, adding that 2026 would focus heavily on completing the Urban Renewal Project, expanding housing schemes, and supporting SMEs in the AKK Gas Pipeline corridor.

The governor opened his address with condolences to families of prominent Kano personalities who passed away in recent months, including business mogul Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, Galadiman Kano Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, and veteran politician Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago. He also mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the 22 Kano athletes who died in a road crash in May.

Yusuf said the 2025 budget recorded a 75% performance between January and October, with significant progress in key sectors.

The sector received N280.6bn (31%) in 2025, with major achievements including mass classroom renovations, free education programmes, payment of NECO fees, scholarships, establishment of Gaya Polytechnic, recruitment of 400 Maths teachers and 1,600 watchmen, and renovation of flagship secondary schools. He said these efforts helped Kano rank first in Nigeria's 2025 NECO results.

The state invested N149.7bn in health, upgrading hospitals across LGAs, expanding health insurance, launching the Abba-Care Scheme, renovating facilities, and providing equipment and power solutions to major hospitals.

Government procured 199,000 bags of fertiliser, distributed rice to households, approved 11 mini-dams, and hired new extension workers.

Projects included urban road expansions, transformer procurement, solar streetlights installation, renovation of mosques, and housing development initiatives across the state.

Government revived garment clusters in all 44 LGAs, remodelled major markets, strengthened SME support, and hosted cultural events such as KANFEST.

The state implemented its Climate Change Policy, cleared drainage channels, procured waste management equipment, and planted over 5.5 million trees.

Yusuf noted that the Kano State Neighbourhood Watch had trained 2,000 operatives and provided uniforms for 6,000 as part of wider security reforms.

Over 5,384 youths benefited from an N800m empowerment scheme; thousands of women received livestock support; and micro-entrepreneurs got N50,000 grants.

The 2026 budget allocates the largest shares to education, N405.3bn (30%); health, N212.2bn (16%) and infrastructure, N346.2bn (25%).

Other sectors including agriculture, security, commerce, water supply, environment, and youth development also received significant funding.

Yusuf urged the assembly for expedient passage of the bill, noting that the budget "represents our covenant to consolidate gains, deepen reforms and safeguard Kano's future."

He expressed appreciation to public servants, partners, MDAs and residents for supporting the administration's transformation agenda.

Responding, the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Jibril Falgore assured the governor of speeding passage of the appropriation bill.