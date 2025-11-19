Nigeria: Ffk Slams Canadian Politician Who Locked Horns With Foreign Affairs Minister

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has described former Canadian politician Goldie Ghamari as "emotionally unbalanced" and "hate-filled" following her recent clash with Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, on the Piers Morgan show.

The Piers Morgan programme on Tuesday featured a heated debate over allegations of large-scale persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

But in a lengthy statement shared on his X, Fani-Kayode accused Ghamari of promoting religious bigotry and stoking division.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He highlighted her removal from Doug Ford's Conservative caucus for her Islamophobic remarks and the revocation of her law license in Canada over alleged professional misconduct.

He framed her as an unreliable commentator on world affairs who was kicked out of Canadian politics.

He wondered why she was "given the opportunity to express her perverse views about Nigeria and world affairs on a platform like that."

He said her views on Palestine, Iran, Israel, and now Nigeria "confirm that she is not only an ignorant and hate-filled Zionist but also a genocide-enabler who thrives on mass murder."

The former minister acknowledged commentators who helped expose Ghamari's past, saying that without their efforts, many Nigerians "would never have known who she truly is."

Fani-Kayode praised Tuggar for standing firm against Ghamari's allegations.

"He exposed her lies, perfidy and ignorance, skinned her alive, chewed her up and spat her out, and I enjoyed every moment of it," he said.

The confrontation aired Tuesday during Piers Morgan's programme, where Ghamari accused Nigeria's government of targeting Christians and enabling Islamist influence.

She cited the Muslim identities of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima and also suggested a link between the Nigerian government and Iran.

Tuggar rejected the claims, calling the statistics she cited misleading and emphasizing that all victims of attacks were treated as Nigerians, regardless of faith.

He highlighted personal losses at the hands of Boko Haram, including the death of his father-in-law, and challenged Ghamari's understanding of Nigeria's ethnic and religious complexities.

The debate escalated as Tuggar accused Ghamari of inflaming conflict from afar, saying her "armchair commentary" trivialized Nigerian realities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ghamari maintained that attacks on Christians amounted to targeted persecution, while Tuggar insisted such narratives oversimplified the country's broader security challenges.

The statement reads in parts:

"Her misplaced and insane views on her native Iran and now Nigeria are fuelled by hate, ignorance, and a level of malevolence and malice that is rarely seen."

"I am glad that my brother, Yusuf Tuggar, not only excoriated her before the entire world during the show but also put her in her place despite her gratuitous insults and insufferable insolence.

"He exposed her lies, perfidy, and ignorance, skinned her alive, chewed her up, and spat her out, and I enjoyed every moment of it"

"An emotionally unstable and vulgar creature from hell deserves no less.

"Someone that can open her stinking mouth and claim that Nigeria has an 'Islamist' government simply because our people chose a same-faith ticket, and that erroneously trumpets the nonsensical notion that only Christians are being subjected to genocide in our nation, cannot be taken seriously".