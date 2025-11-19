Nigeria: Kwara Seeks Additional Troop Deployment After Church Attack

Ilorin — Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called for an urgent security reinforcement in Eruku following Tuesday's attack on the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, where two worshippers were killed.

Residents claimed the church pastor and another worshipper were among the victims.

The incident had gone viral on Facebook and many social media platforms after it emerged that the attack coincided with the live streaming of the church programme in preparation for a night vigil.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor condemned the attack and urged security agencies to deploy more operatives to the Ekiti Local Government axis to prevent further incidents.

He said the fresh deployment should take immediate effect, noting that the government stands with the people of Eruku and the families affected by the tragedy.

The Governor also commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the posting of nine hundred additional troops to Kwara, saying the move had already brought noticeable calm to areas that previously witnessed disturbances.

According to him, the extra personnel are expected to further deter criminal elements and strengthen overall safety across the state.

The attack, which occurred around 6 pm, led to panic in the community that shares a border with Kogi State. Residents said the worshippers were in the middle of a programme ahead of a night vigil when gunmen opened fire.

Some residents said the attackers shot sporadically, killing the pastor and another member, while several worshippers fled in different directions as vigilantes moved in to counter the assault.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the incident on Tuesday night, explaining that security operatives engaged the gunmen and prevented deeper casualties.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, said officers and vigilantes responded swiftly to gunshots from the outskirts of the community, forcing the attackers to flee.

She added that two victims were found dead after a search of the area, while a vigilante member who sustained gunshot injuries was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police assured residents that efforts are ongoing to track down the attackers and restore confidence in the area.

The community has suffered repeated security breaches in recent months, raising concerns among locals despite ongoing joint operations by police and vigilantes.