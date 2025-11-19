Arsenal–Visit Rwanda - End of an Iconic Partnership, Start of a New Strategic Phase

Eight years after the launch of their alliance, Arsenal and Visit Rwanda have announced that they will conclude their partnership in June 2026. This joint decision, formalised in a common statement released this morning, marks the end of a highly successful cycle.

For Rwanda, the collaboration has been one of the most effective investments in its recent history in terms of nation branding. Thanks to massive exposure in the Premier League, the country has recorded strong tourism growth: 1.3 million visitors in 2024 and USD 650 million in revenues, according to data from the Rwanda Development Board.

“We are grateful for these years of support and trust, and we are now focused on expanding this momentum into new sports and new markets,” said Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board. He noted that Visit Rwanda is strengthening its presence in the United States, notably through partnerships with the LA Rams and SoFi Stadium, while continuing its development in Europe, including with Atlético de Madrid.

For Arsenal, the partnership is also recognised as a major strategic asset. “We have worked together to increase Rwanda’s visibility and build deeper connections with our supporters across Africa,” stressed Richard Garlick, the club’s CEO, who also highlighted the positive impact of the partnership on Arsenal’s ability to invest sustainably in its long-term sporting ambitions.

The announcement reflects no tension, but rather a geographical refocusing in line with Rwanda’s current priorities. The country aims to build on the achievements of the past eight years to strengthen its visibility in the American and Mediterranean markets—an intentional, coherent transition aligned with its economic, tourism, and events-driven ambitions.