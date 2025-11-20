Nigeria: Former, Serving Lawmakers Endorse Baraus 2027 Kano Guber Bid

Abuja — More than 200 serving and former members of the Kano State House of Assembly, have endorsed the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, describing him as the most marketable candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, drawn from all dispensations of the assembly from 1999 to date, were led by a former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulaziz G. Gafasa (20072011), during a solidarity visit to Barau.

A statement by Baraus Media Aide, Ismail Mudashir, explained that their endorsement came despite the fact that the Deputy Senate President, has not formally declared interest in the race.

Gafasa said the decision of the legislators to rally behind Barau was based on his performance, party commitment, and influence across the states political landscape.

We are here to tell you that we are solidly behind you for three reasons. One, you have positively impacted the lives of our people across the three senatorial districts of Kano State.

Two, you have been a lifeline to our party, APC. Thirdly, you have positively touched our lives, even though some of us are not from the same senatorial district as you. This has made you the most marketable candidate in APC, the statement stated.

Other members echoed the same sentiment, insisting that the Senators decade-long performance at the National Assembly has endeared him to both party members and the electorate.

A serving member of the Assembly, Hon. Garba Yau Gwarmai of Ghari/Tsanyawa Constituency, said the endorsement was rooted in Baraus proven record.

He said, Your track record of outstanding service over the years speaks for you. You have made a positive impact on the lives of our people.

You have done well in all spheres of our state. This is why we want you to govern Kano, our beloved state. We will mobilise massively at the grassroots for you come 2027.

Barau, who also serves as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him.

He praised the lawmakers as true grassroots mobilisers and urged them to remain committed to strengthening the APC and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubus administration.

He said, It is a thing of joy that you have come together to salvage our state from the ongoing misgovernance.

We have to work hard and make sacrifices to restore the glorious days of our state. Let us continue to work together to rescue our beloved state.