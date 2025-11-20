Ghana: Former Ghana Football Legends Pay Courtesy Call On Speaker of Parliament

19 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A delegation of former Ghana football legends on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to express gratitude for his support during the recent Democracy Cup celebrations.

Led by ex-Hearts of Oak captain Amankwa Mireku, the group conveyed its appreciation for the Speaker's continued backing of initiatives honouring Ghana's football heritage.

Speaker Bagbin highlighted football's growing economic significance, noting that the sport is no longer just entertainment but a viable business sector.

He called for expanded opportunities for retired players and urged the delegation to remain engaged in promoting the Democracy Cup.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.