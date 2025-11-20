Nigeria: El-Rufai Why I Visited Jos Every Week 40 Years Ago

20 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday revealed that personal ties dating back four decades kept him visiting Jos every week, even before his entry into public service.

El-Rufai made the disclosure in Jos at the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Contact and Mobilisation Office, where he also spoke on the party's prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

El-Rufai said his frequent trips to Plateau State began 40 years ago when his fiancée, now wife, served in Jos during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year.

"Forty years ago, I was visiting Plateau every week because my fiancée did her National Youth Service here in Jos. Even after marriage we visited regularly for weekends," he said.

He added, however, that the state had experienced significant decline since those early years.

"But since then, things have gone in the wrong direction in Jos, Plateau. I hope with better leadership at the state and national level, we will be able to unite people across ethnic and religious lines so Plateau can return to the Home of Peace and tourism we knew."

Speaking on national politics, El-Rufai criticised both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying Nigerians were seeking an alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

He dismissed the wave of defections by governors as insignificant compared to the mood of the electorate.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.