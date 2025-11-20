Nigeria: CAF Awards - Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year

The Super Falcons goalkeeper clinched the award at the CAF Awards ceremony on Wednesday night, making it three wins in three years -- 2023, 2024, and now 2025

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the 2025 CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, completing a remarkable hat-trick of titles and strengthening her stature as the most dominant shot-stopper in African women's football today.

The Super Falcons goalkeeper clinched the award at the CAF Awards ceremony on Wednesday night, making it three wins in three years -- 2023, 2024, and now 2025.

Nnadozie's level of sustained excellence is unmatched by any female African goalkeeper in recent memory.

Her latest triumph comes in what has already been a landmark year for the 24-year-old, who continues to collect global recognition at a rapid pace.

A year that keeps rising

Nnadozie's third consecutive CAF crown arrives few weeks after she was shortlisted for The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Award 2025.

She is placed among the world's elite as FIFA named her in a star-studded shortlist alongside Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Christiane Endler, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse and Phallon Tullis-Joyce -- a testament to her growing influence on the global stage.

Her club and international performances have backed every accolade.

For years, she played a central role at Paris FC: culminating in a historic Coupe de France Féminine victory, the club's first major title in two decades.

Her consistency later earned her a move to Brighton & Hove Albion Women, where she has continued to shine in the WSL.

With the Super Falcons , she delivered one of the most commanding goalkeeping displays in WAFCON history at the last tournament

Nnadozie recorded four clean sheets in six matches, conceded only twice from open play -- both in the dramatic 3-2 final Nigeria won -- and was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament as Nigeria secured a record 10th continental crown.

Global recognition follows

Earlier this year, Nnadozie finished fourth in the Women's Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony -- the highest-ever placement for a Nigerian goalkeeper, male or female.

It was a powerful indicator of how far her reputation has travelled beyond Africa.

A legacy already taking shape

At just 24, Nnadozie now joins an exclusive class of African footballers who have dominated their category for multiple years.

Her three-peat -- 2023, 2024, 2025 -- cements her as the continent's most influential modern goalkeeper and a central figure in Nigeria's recent success story.

Meanwhile Morocco's Yassine Bounou won the best Goalkeeper of the Year award in the men's category.