Nigeria: Focus On Security Crisis, Not Opposition Parties, Obi Tells Tinubu

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has asked the federal government to focus on tackling the insecurity crisis in the country and stop attempting to destroy opposition political parties.

He also said the recent spate of security lapses has shown Nigeria as a "disgraced country", echoing former US President Donald Trump's recent remark over the country's worsening insecurity and internal political divisions.

In a statement yesterday, Obi decried the recent spate of violent attacks, including the abduction of 25 students in Kebbi State and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno State, as well as another terror attack in Kwara State.

He expressed disappointment that instead of unity, the country is plagued by internal wrangling and party squabbles within major opposition parties like the PDP, Labour Party, and SDP, alleging that the crises are being deliberately orchestrated by the current government, which should instead be focusing on uniting the nation in the face of insecurity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The current government seems more intent on weakening parties than strengthening our democracy, seeking to fragment the PDP, Labour Party, SDP, and others," he said.

Obi also contrasted this with the approach of late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, who prioritised the stability of all political parties, not just the ruling party, as essential for democracy.

"In true democracy, opposition is respected, elections reflect the will of the people, and governance involves inclusivity for peace and prosperity. I urged the government to focus on addressing the country's security challenges and uniting the nation rather than pursuing divisive politics," he added.