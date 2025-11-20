Nigeria: Christian Group Calls for Prayers, Clear Strategy to Deal With Terrorism

A Christian faith-based Non-governmental Organisation operating under the aegis of Linkway Africa Outreach has called for global prayers and moral support for victims of terrorism, especially those who have been displaced from their ancestral homes, with their source of income cut off.

The organisation said, this has become necessary given the fact that religious and other forms of terrorist activities were fast spreading across the world, with Nigeria actively and badly experiencing its own ugly dimension almost every day.

Country director of Linkway Africa Outreach, Daniel Adejo Ibiloma, stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, preparatory for a global prayer scheduled for Saturday, 22nd November 2025, with participants from seven continents of the world.

In the scheduled prayer titled: "Global Prayer and Support for Victims of Terrorisms and Natural Disasters", Ibiloma said, was meant to tackle security challenges Nigeria and other terrorism-hit nations spiritually have assumed, stressing that Nigeria's designation as "Country of Particular Concern", recently by the President of United States, Donald Trump should be a wake up call for all concerned citizens.

Ibiloma said, "It is essential that we unite in prayers and support for those who have lost their loved ones and are displaced from their homes and sources of income. This has become necessary in times like these, when religious and other forms of terrorism are fast spreading around the world, stripping it of its given Peace.

"It has been in the news that Nigeria has been added to the list of nations designated as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) by the government of the United States because of the level of killings going on by terrorists in the country.

"It is generally believed that people are killed across religious lines, but the question of which religion is most affected or targeted is left for valid independent and international data to answer."

He said peace must be a priority for any nation, noting that Linkway Africa Outreach, a United States-based NGO, and Linkway Diplomats Incorporated, Atlanta, have perfected arrangements to intensify prayers and moral support for security-challenged nations.

"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God. What defines us as Christians, children of God, and joint heirs with Christ, is the peace we command in the storms of life. We can no longer be silent in Zion while people are dying every single moment.

Insisting on prayers, the Country Director said it is evident that the only means left to tackle insecurity was prayer, as the government has exhausted all strategies to curtail insecurity to no avail, adding that prayer would change the tide so soon and fast.

"Currently, the enemies of our collective existence are working hard to execute their plan, and God is looking for zealous men and women to stand in the gap in prayers and material assistance for the victims of terrorists.

"I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one.

"What the world is experiencing now may not be unconnected with God's judgment against the growing wickedness of the unrighteous world. You have become guilty by the blood that you have shed, and defiled by the idols you have made, and you have brought your days near; the appointed time of your years has come.

"Therefore, I have made you a reproach to the nations and a mockery to all countries." God of heaven is merciful and only needs someone to stand in the gap in prayers, and He will override His judgment with mercy."

This is even as bandits in the early hours of Monday stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School Maga in Kebbi State, killed the Vice Principal and abducted 25 female students from their hostel in an attack that left a trail of anger among the populace.