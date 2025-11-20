Nigeria: Kaduna Urged to Harness Youth Population for Economic Development

Stakeholders have called on the Kaduna State Government to intensify efforts toward harnessing its youthful population for economic growth and sustainable development.

Speaking at an orientation session on the Kaduna State Demographic Dividend Roadmap for staff of the Ministry of Youth Development, Hajia Amina Lami Aliyu, Head of Project and Technical Coordination at the State Bureau of Statistics, stated that the State must adopt deliberate policies to convert its youth bulge into a productive advantage.

Hajia Aliyu explained that the demographic dividend framework helps the State understand its age structure and the steps needed to strengthen productivity and wellbeing.

"When we talk about demographic dividend, we are referring to the age structure of our society, how we can enhance the potential of our population, allocate resources judiciously, and improve the well-being of the State".

She noted that Kaduna has a predominantly young population, stressing that the right strategies can turn it into an economic asset.

"We are dealing with millions of young people.

When you look at it as an opportunity, you begin to ask what measures and plans we can put in place to harness this population for development and improve productivity".

She referenced Malaysia and Singapore as countries that once had similar demographic characteristics but advanced through strategic investment and planning.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Barr. Gloria Ibrahim reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to fast-tracking the project's implementation, stressing that its success will largely depend on public perception and collective buy-in from stakeholders at the grassroots level.

The Commissioner stated that although the document is vital for local governments, its impact could only be felt if there is a shared sense of urgency among those expected to drive it forward.

She noted that whether the process moves quickly, steadily, or slowly now rests in the hands of stakeholders, adding that the ministry is fully prepared to proceed once consensus is reached.

Also speaking, Executive Director of the Civic Impact for Sustainable Development Foundation, Yusuf Goje, said the orientation was designed to raise awareness of the roadmap, deepen understanding of its content, and clarify the roles expected of the Ministry of Youth Development.

He said the roadmap is multi-sectoral, covering governance, economic empowerment, education, health, wellbeing, security, equity and justice, adding that the ministry must take ownership and lead its implementation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Coordinator of the FCDO-supported Lafiya Project, Mr Chanan Solomon, said the UK-funded initiative focuses on health system strengthening and policy reforms.

He said demography is not a new issue, but awareness remains low, making sessions such as the orientation crucial for improved coordination.