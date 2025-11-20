Nigeria: Suspend Your Strike, 19 of 20 Demands Already Addressed - Govt to Resident Doctors

Abuja — THE Federal Government has enjoined the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, to suspend its ongoing industrial action, saying that nineteen put of its twenty listed demands have already been addressed.

Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi made the plea in Abuja, during a conciliation meeting with relevant stakeholders.

The Minister called on NARD to respect the country's laws and suspend its industrial action, reminding it that "by Labour Laws and ILO conventions" when issues are conciliated, all parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party; in this case their employers the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said with the high percentage of the association's demands already being addressed in a series of negotiation meetings, NARD has no reason to continue the industrial strike.

A statement by Annah Daniel, head of press and public ralations unit of the ministry stated that the minister informed the meeting that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, informed the meeting that payment on the 25 percent/35 percent upward review of CONMESS and the 2024 accoutrements allowances of the association has commenced up to December 2024.

He also said that IPPIS and NARD are working to reconcile those that have bank issues or omission and failed payments.

According to the statement: "He further pointed out that; specialist allowance for resident doctors, outstanding salaries and allowance arrears owed to resident doctors in several federal and state hospitals FUHSTH Otukpo, FMC-Owo, UITH Ilorin, OAUTHC, UUTH Uyo, special pension benefits as agreed with NMA in the MoU, were all accepted to compile the list of arrears owned to the resident doctors to FMOH for onward transmission to the budget office for action.

"The Minister also highlighted that the Disengaged Five (5) Resident Doctors from FTH Lokoja, Shortage of manpower with increased workload and burnout, House Officers' exclusion from the Scheme of Service, Casualization of Resident Doctors through abusive locum arrangements, necessary authorization letters and committee were set up for necessary actions for positive reinstatement and postings by the FMoH&SW or as the case may be."

It further said: "Dingyadi pointed out that the non-release of correct professional allowances, that FMOH&SW has engaged with NSIWC and directed that circular be issued within two-weeks."

He insisted that all health sector groups involved will be consulted for the purpose of convenience in line with the PSR 2021 and the FR, to this end NARD outrightly refused to sign the MOU.

"The Minister therefore called on NARD to end the ongoing strike in the interest of their patients and for the good of the nation," it concluded.