Nigeria: Genocide - Nigeria Rejects U.S. Troops, Says Trump's Narrative Fueling More Violence

ABUJA: The Federal Government on Wednesday vehemently pushed back against what it called the "dangerous and inaccurate" Christian genocide narrative spearheaded by United States President, Donald Trump, saying Nigeria does not need foreign troops on its soil, but targeted support from its partners and allies.

"The Nigerian Armed Forces are highly capable, experienced and professional. Nigeria does not require foreign troops", said the federal government.

It warned that such claims are already emboldening opportunistic violent groups and aggravating insecurity across parts of the country.

This position was contained in a detailed statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the federal government, "no credible international organization has ever classified Nigeria's security crisis as a genocide against Christians or any group."

Akume said the President Bola Tinubu administration considers the proliferation of the genocide narrative not only false but "deeply harmful to national security," stressing that it is now "fueling more violence, sharpening sectarian suspicion, and giving opportunistic extremist actors a propaganda lifeline they had long lost."

According to him, Nigeria's complex security challenge has evolved across two separate fronts over the past two decades - the ideological insurgency of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North-East, and the economically driven banditry ravaging the North-West.

"Across Nigeria, Christians and Muslims have been equally victimised. Boko Haram and ISWAP attack both churches and mosques, killing Muslims and Christians alike. Bandits target communities without any religious distinction", he declared.

The SGF emphasized that while Boko Haram originated as a radical ideological sect that later drew influence from Al-Qaeda and ISIS, North-West banditry is "overwhelmingly economic deterministic," rooted in illegal mining, cattle rustling, kidnapping-for-ransom and control of natural resources. "These pressures, not religion, explain the persistence of violence in the North-West," he said.

Akume also offered a historical account of how weapons proliferation from the collapse of Libya in 2011 and instability in Egypt strengthened terrorist networks across the Sahel, feeding both Boko Haram and ISWAP.

"Weapons flowing through AQIM-controlled smuggling routes entered West Africa and Nigeria, strengthening Boko Haram, ISWAP and later banditry networks," he noted.

On claims being circulated internationally that Christians are being systematically exterminated, the federal government rejected such framing.

"Nigeria rejects any characterization of the conflict as a genocide against Christians or any group. Verified evidence shows that insurgents and criminal networks attack both churches and mosques, killing Muslims and Christians alike", said Akume.

He warned that the amplification of false narratives abroad, particularly in the United States, has had real consequences on the ground.

"Recent pronouncements from the United States have inadvertently emboldened opportunistic violent groups seeking to exploit international narratives and make bold statements by attacking soft targets.

"Before these statements, insurgency structures had been significantly degraded and reduced to isolated banditry", he said.

The SGF underscored the capability of Nigeria's military, saying; "The Nigerian Armed Forces are highly capable, experienced and professional. Nigeria does not require foreign troops. What is needed is targeted support from partners, especially the United States, in intelligence cooperation, technology and military equipment."

The government also referenced recent mass casualty attacks, including the June 2025 killings in Yelewata, Benue State, where at least 100 people were murdered.

Akume noted that the President immediately dispatched him to the affected communities with relief materials, after which the President personally visited survivors in the hospital.

"The President directed a complete census of destruction and approved funds for reconstruction of the affected areas," he said.

Reaffirming Nigeria's secular character, Akume stated; "Nigeria is a secular state as guaranteed by the constitution. No state religion is adopted as a national religion and no citizen is above the constitution. Appointments made by the administration reflect the diversities of our nation, with both Christians and Muslims holding key positions, including in the Nigerian Security Council."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that Nigeria desires deeper cooperation, not public mischaracterization, from its allies.

"As the United States remains the largest democracy in the world, and Nigeria, the largest democracy in Africa, modeled after the American system, our two nations share a historic responsibility to work together to promote global stability, strengthen democratic values especially in Africa, and confront extremist threats in Nigeria and other neighboring nations", he said.

The federal government also appealed for unity among Nigerians, saying; "I wish to appeal to the sense of patriotism of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political persuasion. Now is the time to speak with one strong and united voice to confront a common enemy - terrorists, bandits and extremist insurgents - and completely eradicate them from our national borders."