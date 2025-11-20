Nigeria: FIFA Rankings - Super Eagles Rise to 38th in World Despite Playoff Defeat

19 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Despite falling short in the African World Cup Qualifying Play-off after losing 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo, Nigeria's Super Eagles have climbed three places to 38th in the latest FIFA Rankings.

FIFA released the updated rankings on Wednesday following the conclusion of the latest 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, which included 149 games, 79 of them friendlies.

Prior to the update, Nigeria was ranked 41st globally and fifth in Africa.

The rise is largely credited to Nigeria's 4-1 victory over Gabon in the qualifiers.

Their eventual defeat to DR Congo, decided by penalties, is officially recorded as a draw in FIFA's system.

Super Eagles remains among Africa's top five teams in the latest rankings, behind Morocco (11), Senegal (19), Egypt (34), and Algeria (35).

Globally, Spain, Argentina, France, and England maintained their top-four positions, while Brazil moved up to fifth, overtaking the Netherlands and Portugal. Germany and Croatia complete the top 10.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.