Africa: Tinubu to Attend G20 Summit in South Africa, AU-EU Summit in Angola

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for a two-nation visit to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola.

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Onanuga said President Tinubu's first stop will be at Johannesburg, where he would attend the 20th summit of the G20 Leaders.

."After the summit, he will proceed to Angola for the AU-EU summit."

Part of the statement said President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African leader who also serves as the current President of the G20 group, invited his Nigerian counterpart to participate in this year's edition.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil had, during his Presidency of the group in 2024, equally invited President Tinubu to Rio de Janeiro.

The Summit, scheduled to take place from Saturday, November 22nd, to Sunday, November 23rd, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, brings together leaders from the world's top 20 economies, including the European Union, the African Union, and financial institutions, among others.

With the Theme, 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,' the two-day summit will afford participants the opportunity to deliberate extensively during three plenary sessions devoted to: Inclusive and Sustainable Growth, Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies, the role of trade, Financing for development and the Debt burden; A Resilient World-the G20's Contribution to Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems and A fair and Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings during the Summit in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda, as well as to discuss regional and international peace, security, and development.

At the conclusion of the G20 Summit, the Nigerian President will join other Heads of State and Government from the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) for the 7th meeting of the two bodies, scheduled to take place from November 24 to 25, 2025, in Luanda, Angola.

The AU and EU meeting will bring together young leaders, innovators and Civil Society Organisations to brainstorm on some of the shared challenges of the two unions.

Onanuga said the gathering will also provide recommendations on how to address issues related to climate change, inclusivity in development, infrastructure, the digital economy, the creative industry, manufacturing, and agribusiness.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by top government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, Minister of Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

The President will return to Nigeria at the end of the two meetings.