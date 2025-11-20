Africa: Private Sector Mobilize Innovation for Health Equity and Resilience At B20 Global Health Breakout

Johannesburg — Private sector leaders, philanthropists, and global health experts convened today at the B20 Global Health Breakout, held on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit, to spotlight a new wave of innovation transforming the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria.

Hosted by the B20 South Africa in partnership with the Global Fund's Private Sector Constituency, the event underscored how bold leadership, collaboration and catalytic investments are rapidly accelerating access to cutting-edge health technologies and strengthening the resilience and sustainability of health systems across the world.

Opening the discussion, Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands emphasized the significance of this moment for global health. "The breakthroughs we are seeing from the private sector are not just scientific advances - they are solutions that can be delivered at scale. This combination of innovation and real-world deployment is transforming the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria. As we move forward, these partnerships will be critical to saving more lives and building stronger, more resilient health systems for all."

That momentum was reflected throughout the event as companies and partners shared developments that are redefining what is possible in global disease response.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Several of the initiatives are working to prevent new HIV infections through pre-exposure prophylaxis tools or (PrEP). These include:

ViiV Healthcare detailed how they delivered access to the world's first-ever long-acting injectable (LAI) for HIV prevention - cabotegravir - now supplied to 18 countries, primarily in Africa. This builds on the reach of dolutegravir in HIV treatment which today delivers care to more than 90% of people living with HIV in low-and-middle-income countries through strong delivery systems.

detailed how they delivered access to the world's first-ever long-acting injectable (LAI) for HIV prevention - cabotegravir - now supplied to 18 countries, primarily in Africa. This builds on the reach of dolutegravir in HIV treatment which today delivers care to more than 90% of people living with HIV in low-and-middle-income countries through strong delivery systems. Gilead Sciences and the Global Fund described how strategic collaboration is enabling the rapid deployment of lenacapavir - a twice-yearly, long-acting injectable for HIV prevention - available in the same year in low- and middle-income countries and in high-income countries for the first time, setting a new standard for equitable access in HIV. Initial shipments have already reached Zambia and Eswatini, marking the start of a broader rollout to multiple countries in Sub Saharan Africa.

Some companies have multiple components developing in parallel:

MSD noted its advancing pipeline of new tools to address challenges across HIV, TB, and malaria, including a once-monthly oral PrEP candidate, simplified once-weekly oral HIV treatments, novel TB antibiotics, and a new class of antimalarial agents -- all aimed at overcoming persistent implementation barriers, combating growing drug resistance, and improving outcomes for people affected by HIV, TB, and malaria.

noted its advancing pipeline of new tools to address challenges across HIV, TB, and malaria, including a once-monthly oral PrEP candidate, simplified once-weekly oral HIV treatments, novel TB antibiotics, and a new class of antimalarial agents -- all aimed at overcoming persistent implementation barriers, combating growing drug resistance, and improving outcomes for people affected by HIV, TB, and malaria. GSK has committed £1 billion pounds to global health R&D focusing on diseases such as HIV, TB, malaria and anti-microbial resistance (AMR). This builds on GSK's development and deployment with partners of the world's first malaria vaccine. Looking ahead, GSK has a portfolio of potential TB treatments and vaccines.

With colliding crises threatening progress that has been made in malaria, new innovations are greatly needed. The event discussed some innovations already being scaled to reach more people and some in the pipeline:

SC Johnson showcased spatial repellents - a novel vector control approach that protects people by creating mosquito-free zones, especially in settings where traditional tools have been less effective.

The event discussed how integrating multi-pathogen capacities into disease-specific interventions, as well as stronger digital systems also strengthens our frontline defenses against emerging health threats:

Roche Diagnostics reinforced the role of diagnostics in bridging care gaps for patients and driving efficiencies across the healthcare ecosystem, from integration of multi-disease management strategies and digital tools to workforce development and sample transportation mechanisms.

reinforced the role of diagnostics in bridging care gaps for patients and driving efficiencies across the healthcare ecosystem, from integration of multi-disease management strategies and digital tools to workforce development and sample transportation mechanisms. Dimagi detailed the importance of its work to scale digital health tools that support frontline workers to achieve improved health outcomes.

A strong emphasis on regional resilience and local self-reliance ran throughout the event:

Goodbye Malaria emphasized the critical role that domestic and regional manufacturing plays in strengthening Africa's health security - from reducing dependency on external supply chains to ensuring timely access to essential malaria tools.

emphasized the critical role that domestic and regional manufacturing plays in strengthening Africa's health security - from reducing dependency on external supply chains to ensuring timely access to essential malaria tools. Vestergaard emphasized that scaling pyrethroid-chlorfenapyr ITNs is reinvigorating the fight against malaria, with new data showing dual active-ingredient nets have averted 40 million cases since 2019. Further, it highlighted progress toward local production of PermaNet Dual ITNs in Nigeria - a first-of-its-kind direct investment that strengthens regional supply chains and supports sustainable malaria vector control. This work underscored how building African manufacturing capacity is key to advancing health equity, economic growth, and long-term resilience. Building on 25 years of impact, ITNs--responsible for 72% of cases prevented--remain the cornerstone of malaria control.

The breakout also discussed the need for partnerships in translating scientific breakthroughs into measurable, population-scale impact. Goodbye Malaria presented its community-driven model, while the WITS BioHub explained how increased representation of African health data can fuel advances in AI, precision medicine, and inclusive economic growth.

"This is shared value in action," said Sherwin Charles, Chair of the Global Fund's Private Sector Constituency "We're not just saving lives - we're building systems, creating jobs, and driving resilience and sustainability."

The B20 breakout reaffirmed the sector's pivotal role in driving innovation, health equity, and sustainability, including the importance of creating an enabling environment where new technologies can reach the communities that need them most. Participants noted that the Global Fund plays a critical role in helping scale private sector innovation, translating R&D into scaled delivery and strengthening health systems to improve equitable access. Through co-financing, market-shaping, and performance-based funding, it ensures that new technologies not only exist, but are affordable, available, and effectively delivered to those most in need.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With the world confronting converging challenges - from climate shocks to conflict to constrained financing - the upcoming Global Fund replenishment represents a decisive opportunity to protect hard-won progress and accelerate the deployment of next generation tools.

A strong replenishment will enable the Global Fund and its partners to deliver long-acting HIV prevention, advanced TB diagnostics, and new malaria vector control technologies, strengthen laboratory networks, community and digital health systems to ensure equitable access. It will continue to catalyze co-investment from governments, industry, and philanthropy and ensure scientific breakthroughs translate into real-world protection and survival.

As the world stands at a critical juncture, leaders emphasized that bold investment and collective resolve can bring the end of AIDS, TB, and malaria within reach - and help build a more resilient, innovative, safer and equitable future for all.