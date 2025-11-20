Nigeria: Reps Move to Expand Rights, Welfare Protections for Older Persons

The lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at establishing comprehensive rights for older persons.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has declared firm support for a proposed law seeking to guarantee free medical services in government hospitals, tax reliefs, and stipends for senior citizens across the country.

Mr Tajudeen made the commitment on Wednesday while delivering a keynote address at a public hearing on a bill aimed at establishing comprehensive rights for older persons.

The public hearing was organised by the Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, chaired by Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos).

The legislation seeks to provide health and economic relief, promote social protection, and safeguard the civil rights of the aged.

The speaker noted that traditional family support systems once provided many of these protections but have significantly weakened, leaving older persons increasingly vulnerable to abuse, marginalisation, and deprivation.

He said the proposed law would create a formal, enforceable legal framework to bridge the gap.

He said existing legislation, including the National Senior Citizens Centre Act 2018, has not adequately addressed the distinct needs of older persons. Their rights, he added, are routinely violated by family members, institutions, and society.

Mr Tajudeen said the bill seeks to provide a "comprehensive protection" for older citizens and ensure that Nigeria fulfils its obligation to protect their welfare.

He explained that while Section 42 of the Constitution protects citizens from discrimination based on religion, race, or gender, it does not cover the specific forms of injustice older persons face solely on account of their age.

He added that the directive principles in Chapter 2 of the Constitution, though laudable, are not enforceable and therefore inadequate for protecting vulnerable elderly citizens.

"In sum, current policy and legal frameworks for the protection of old people are either fragmented or incomplete, and mostly cannot be enforced by the courts. This bill not only hopes to address a wider range of issues, including social and economic challenges, but also to provide a legally binding framework for older people," he said.

According to him, the bill provides enforceable rights that would enable older persons to seek remedies in court when their entitlements are breached.

He described the proposed legislation as a "progressive step" aligning Nigeria's social welfare system with contemporary needs.

The bill also makes provisions for free medical care in government hospitals, tax exemptions, stipends for indigent older persons, and safeguards against abandonment and neglect.

Mr Tajudeen said the legislation responds to pressures faced by the aged, including loneliness, joblessness, insecurity, poverty, health challenges, and declining family support.

In her remarks, Ms Ogbara said the bill reflects society's responsibility to ensure that the older population receives dignity, respect, and adequate support.

"As we know, older persons often face unique challenges that can affect their health, economic stability, and social engagement. This legislation aims to address these issues head-on by establishing a framework that guarantees their rights and protections," she said.

She added that the bill seeks to secure health and economic relief as fundamental human rights and ensure the protection of the social and civic rights of older persons so that they can contribute meaningfully to society.

The representative of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Nsikak Okon, called for the harmonisation of the proposed law with the National Senior Citizens Centre Act 2018 to enhance clarity and operational efficiency.

Speaking for the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Martins Ikagu described the bill as a welcome development that would strengthen Nigeria's social security framework.

He, however, proposed amendments to several clauses - 2, 3(2), 4(1), 5, 17(1), 30, and 38(2), to ensure accuracy, coherence, and constitutional alignment.

He recommended clearer definitions, including listing relevant MDAs involved in social protection schemes and specifying funding sources for the proposed stipends.

He also advised that participation in a social security scheme should be mandatory for all employed Nigerians, formal and informal, to ensure long-term sustainability.

Mr Ikagu further argued that clause 38(2), which excludes beneficiaries of existing pension and insurance laws from enjoying rights under the bill, contravenes Section 42(1)(b) of the Constitution for its discriminatory nature.

He said, "Section 5 on Minimum Wage: The section provides that indigent older persons shall be entitled to at least 25% of the National Minimum Wage as monthly stipends which shall be reviewed by the Federal Government every five years.

"We observed that the specific source of funding and custody of the funds to be utilised for the payment of the stipends were not provided. In order to achieve seamless implementation, we recommend that the source of funding and domiciliation of the dedicated funds for payment of the stipends should be determined and codified.

"Furthermore, in line with best global practices, we recommend the insertion of a provision that would mandate the participation of Nigerians in both formal and informal employment to some social security scheme, in order to become eligible to access the rights provided under the Bill. This would make the scheme sustainable and reduce the financial burden that would otherwise be placed on the respective tiers of Government pursuant to the Bill.

"Section 17(1) on Provision for Accessibility Aids: This clause reads as follows: 'At public parking lots, suitable spaces shall be Properly Older Persons Rights Bill, 2024 marked and reserved for Older Persons.' We observed that the provision is incoherent, possibly due to the inclusion of the highlighted phrase. We therefore recommend that the provision be reviewed for correctness.

"Section 30 on Education must be subsidised: This section provides that: 'The education of special education personnel shall be highly subsidized.' We observed that the provision is incoherent and does not focus on older persons as may have been intended. Accordingly, we recommend that the provision be reviewed for contextual correctness."

He said the bill offers rights not currently provided under existing legislation, including priority in queues and emergencies, education opportunities, rebates, and accessibility support, which should not be denied to any category of older persons.

He called for a full review of the clause to make the legislation "non-discriminatory and all-embracing."