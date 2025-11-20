Africa: Insecurity - Tinubu Postpones Trips to G20 Meeting, AU-EU Summit

press release

In response to the request by the governor of Kwara State, President Tinubu has ordered the deployment of more security men to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

PRESIDENT TINUBU POSTPONES TRIP TO G20 AND AU-EU SUMMITS FOR FURTHER SECURITY BRIEFINGS, DIRECTS MILITARY, POLICE TO DEPLOY MORE MEN TO KWARA

President Bola Tinubu has postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa and Luanda, Angola, as he awaits further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

In response to the request by the governor of Kwara State, President Tinubu has ordered the deployment of more security men to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, and directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Tinubu was scheduled to leave Abuja today to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday's attack by bandits against worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.

He now awaits reports from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services regarding the attack in Kwara.

President Tinubu reiterates his directive to the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the 24 schoolgirls, abducted by the bandits and bring the girls back home, safe.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

November 19, 2025