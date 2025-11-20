Nigeria: Katsina Declared Open-Defecation-Free State By Govt

press release

Katsina State has recorded another remarkable national feat, as the Federal Government has officially declared the State Open-Defecation-Free (ODF). This ODF status places Katsina among the highest-performing states advancing Nigeria's Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) agenda.

The recognition was conferred on Wednesday during the 6th Anniversary of the Clean Nigeria Campaign and the 2025 World Toilet Day Commemoration, organised by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in collaboration with the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign and other national WASH stakeholders.

This year's celebration, held under the theme "We'll Always Need the Toilet," took place at Rockview Hotel Royale, Wuse 2, Abuja, and featured a national sensitisation walk to promote safe sanitation practices.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr Bishir Gambo Saulawa, who received the ODF certification on behalf of the Governor.

He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources; the leadership of RUWASSA, STOWASSA, and SEPA; and the State Coordinator of SURWASH, all of whom have played central roles in driving sanitation reforms across Katsina's 34 local government areas.

After receiving the certification, Dr Saulawa described the achievement as a major boost to Katsina's ongoing sanitation reforms and a powerful testament to the collective commitment of communities, traditional institutions, local stakeholders, and sanitation agencies across the State.

This year's commemoration brought together senior federal officials, development partners, civil society organisations, school children, cultural troupes, and WASH stakeholders from across Nigeria.

The programme featured a symbolic walk, goodwill messages, and a documentary highlighting national progress toward eliminating open defecation.

Development partners, including UNICEF, the World Bank, WaterAid, SURWASH, Action Against Hunger, and Self Help Africa, commended Katsina State's achievement and stressed the need to sustain momentum in sanitation efforts.

World Toilet Day, celebrated globally on November 19, is a United Nations initiative promoting progress toward SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation for All. This makes today's certification especially significant, as Katsina becomes the second state in Nigeria, after Jigawa, to attain full ODF status.

Speaking at the event, Dr Saulawa noted that this achievement was made possible within a relatively short period under Governor Radda leadership. He said the recognition places a greater responsibility on the administration to sustain and expand sanitation improvements, both in rural and urban communities.

"This achievement is not just a badge of honour, it is a reminder that the health and dignity of our people must remain at the centre of government action," he said. "His Excellency remains fully committed to strengthening WASH systems, expanding access to toilets, and ensuring that every community in Katsina enjoys a clean, safe, and healthy environment," he added.

He explained that Governor Radda strategy blends infrastructure investment, community mobilisation, behavioural change campaigns, and strong partnerships with federal institutions and development partners.

The Commissioner also highlighted the leadership and teamwork of RUWASSA, STOWASSA, SEPA, and SURWASH, describing them as the backbone of Katsina's rapid progress.

He stressed that these agencies have worked with households, schools, community leaders, and volunteers to promote safe sanitation behaviours and end open defecation. He added that the ODF status enhances Katsina's national credibility and positions the State to attract more support from partners committed to improving WASH outcomes nationwide.

Dr Saulawa further noted that improved sanitation has reduced disease outbreaks, improved the safety of women and children, and created cleaner, healthier communities across the State. He also praised community volunteers and local structures for their consistency and dedication.

He assured attendees that the Radda administration will continue to expand sanitation coverage, strengthen monitoring systems, and support communities to sustain the ODF status in the long term. He reaffirmed the State's readiness to deepen collaboration with the Federal Government, international partners, and civil society actors.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Utsev, commended states that have shown exceptional commitment to the Clean Nigeria Campaign. He emphasised that ending open defecation is vital for public health, environmental protection, and national development.

The minister noted that much of Nigeria's progress is driven by states like Katsina, where political will, strong institutional coordination, and community participation align effectively.

Development partners, including UNICEF, the World Bank, WaterAid, BURWASH, Action Against Hunger, and Self Help Africa, also praised Katsina's progress and pledged ongoing support to sustain and expand sanitation gains across the State.

The Federal Government acknowledged that despite existing challenges in sanitation access, the successes recorded in Katsina and Jigawa demonstrate that achieving nationwide ODF status is possible through sustained commitment.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, representatives of international organisations, environmental and sanitation experts, school children, cultural groups, and WASH actors from across the country.