Nigeria: U.S. Lawmaker Who Made Christian Genocide Claim Meets With Nigerian Delegation

According to the lawmaker, the meeting provided "a frank, honest, and productive discussion" on the alleged persecution of Christians, persistent terrorist threats, and prospects for deeper US-Nigeria cooperation to "end the bloodshed."

One of the leading voices behind the campaign alleging a Christian genocide in Nigeria, U.S. Congressman Riley Moore, met with senior officials of the Nigerian government on Wednesday.

Mr Moore said he held talks with the delegation led by Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria's National Security Adviser, during their visit to Washington, D.C.

He said Nigerian officials outlined their concerns about counterterrorism operations, security assistance, protection of vulnerable communities, and ongoing violence across different parts of the country.

Mr Moore added that he made it clear that the United States "stands ready to coordinate and cooperate with Nigeria," insisting that the US "will not tolerate continued violence against Christians or other forms of religious persecution," echoing the strong stance previously expressed by President Donald Trump.

He said he would continue to monitor developments and push Nigeria to embrace cooperation aimed at halting the violence and countering terrorist groups.

Since September, several campaigners and politicians in Washington have promoted claims that Islamist militants in Nigeria are systematically targeting Christians. The narrative has been amplified by Mike Arnold through his "fact-finding report," comedian Bill Maher, CNN's Van Jones, Mr Moore, Senator Ted Cruz, and some Christian leaders.

Mr Cruz, a senator from Texas, introduced a bill in September -- the "Nigeria's Religious Freedom Accountability 2025 Act" -- seeking to hold Nigerian public officials accountable for enabling jihadist violence or enforcing blasphemy laws. Mr Moore has also maintained that Christians are being "persecuted and killed for professing their faith," and on 5 October wrote to the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, urging action.

On 15 October, a petition endorsed by 30 Christian leaders was submitted to the House of Representatives, advancing efforts to designate Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern" over alleged religious persecution. Reiterating this stance in a statement on Wednesday, Mr Moore said that at the meeting with the Nigerian officials, he emphasised the need for "tangible steps" to ensure Christians in Nigeria are protected from violence, displacement, and death.

He added that the US was prepared to work with Nigeria against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and violent Fulani militants, urging the government to seize the opportunity to deepen security cooperation. "President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria," he said.

He said the Nigerian delegation included the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Defence Intelligence, E.A.P. Undiendeye; the Special Adviser to the NSA, Idayat Hassan; the Director of Foreign Relations, ONSA, Ibrahim Babani; the Acting Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Nigeria in the US, Nuru Biu; and the head of the Political and Economic Section, Embassy of Nigeria in the US, Paul Alabi.

Background

The Nigerian government, as well as security analysts and researchers, say the claim of a "Christian genocide" in Nigeria is false and misleading. They argue that it reflects Washington's deep misreading of Nigeria's security realities and reveals the undercurrents of a clearly mischievous agenda.

Credible media reports, including one by the BBC, have found that much of the data used to back claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria cannot be independently verified.

The Nigerian government has consistently rejected the allegations, describing them as "a gross misrepresentation of reality." Officials argue that terrorists "attack all who reject their murderous ideology -- Muslims, Christians, and those of no faith alike."

US President Trump has designated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" on the grounds of alleged Christian persecution.

In an editorial published on 27 October, PREMIUM TIMES assessed the genocide narrative as "false and misleading," noting the absence of any central mastermind. "Nonetheless, we acknowledged the ongoing killings affecting both Christians and Muslims, largely carried out by non-state armed groups," the editorial read. '

After designating Nigeria as CPC, Mr Trump also warned that "if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu said his country is engaging the world diplomatically and welcomes support from its allies to defeat terrorism in the country.