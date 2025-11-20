Nigeria: Christian Genocide Claim - U.S. Statements Emboldening Criminal Groups - Govt

The Federal Government has warned that recent pronouncements from the United States on Nigeria's security situation have inadvertently emboldened terrorists and criminal gangs to launch attacks on soft targets.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, raised the concern on Wednesday in Abuja at a press briefing on the evolution of violent extremism and clarification of Christian genocide claims.

President Donald Trump's administration redesignated Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over allegations of genocide against Christians. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz amplified the claims, accusing the Nigerian government of enabling widespread attacks on Christian communities.

However, the Nigerian government has consistently rejected these assertions, insisting that the country's security challenges are not targeted at any religious group, as both Muslims and Christians have been victims of violent attacks.

Akume noted that before the statements by U.S. officials, Nigeria had already significantly degraded insurgent networks, reducing them to scattered bands of bandits with limited operational capacity.

He, however, said "opportunistic violent groups are now seeking to exploit international narratives and make bold statements by attacking soft targets," suggesting that external commentary has created new incentives for attacks.

Akume said public labelling by foreign partners, particularly the framing of Nigeria's crisis as "Christian genocide", is not backed by credible evidence and has fuelled dangerous sectarian interpretations.

"No credible international organisation has ever designated the conflict as a genocide against Christians," he said, stressing that Christians and Muslims have suffered equally.

"The current misrepresentation of the crisis as 'genocide against Christians' fuels dangerous religious tensions, emboldens extremist and criminal factions seeking to exploit sectarian narratives, creates diplomatic frictions based on inaccurate interpretations, and undermines Nigeria's longstanding efforts to build constructive international security partnerships," he said.

The SGF reiterated that the root causes of insecurity--especially in the North-West--are economic, not religious, driven by illegal mining, cattle rustling, kidnapping-for-ransom and territorial control.

He also reaffirmed that Nigeria's armed forces remain capable and do not require foreign troops, but rather targeted support in intelligence, technology and military equipment from partners like the US.

Akume urged the American government to prioritise intelligence-sharing and coordinated action instead of public declarations that distort Nigeria's security reality.

"Our two nations share a historic responsibility to promote global stability and confront extremist threats," he said.

The Federal Government, he added, remains committed to protecting all citizens regardless of religion, strengthening strategic partnerships, and intensifying operations against terrorists, bandits and illegal mining syndicates.

Akume appealed for unity, saying Nigerians must speak with one voice "to confront a common enemy and completely eradicate extremist groups from our national borders."