Nigeria: Illegal Mining Probe - Reps Committee Summons Alake, Others Over Lack of Cooperation

The committee said the perceived reluctance of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and other agencies to engage constructively with it has become a matter of concern to it.

The House of Representatives Committee on Mineral Exploitation, Security and Anti-Money Laundering has summoned the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) over their perceived lack of cooperation in the ongoing investigation into illegal mining activities across the country.The summons was issued on Wednesday during the committee's resumed meeting at the National Assembly.

The Chairperson of the committee, Sanni Abdulraheem, said the agencies' reluctance to engage constructively had become a matter of concern, particularly because both institutions are at the heart of the reform and regulatory processes required to curb illegal mining.

According to him, the committee initially adopted a friendly and collaborative approach in its engagements with relevant ministries, departments and agencies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, the Ministry of Solid Minerals and the Mining Cadastre Office did not respond with the expected willingness, despite being central to the probe.

As a result, he directed the committee secretariat to formally write the minister and the DG, summoning them to appear before the committee on specific dates.

He added that the EFCC and other anti-graft bodies could also be invited to participate in the oversight process.

"In spite of the friendly approach to some MDAs, particularly the two governments organisations that are central to this exercise: Ministry of Solid Minerals and the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, didn't give much desired willingness to receive the committee.

"However, the committee has directed the secretariat to write the minister and DG of Nigeria Mining Cadastre to appear before the committee on a scheduled dates for each of the two organisations, if possible with EFCC and other anti-graft agencies," he said.

Mr Abdulraheem explained that the committee is undertaking a comprehensive task assigned by the House, one that requires a deep scrutiny of the entire solid minerals value chain.

He noted that illegal mineral exploitation has become a sophisticated national threat with far-reaching implications for security, revenue generation, environmental sustainability and governance.

He said the committee's intervention is essential to addressing the systemic weaknesses that have allowed the illegal mining economy to flourish.

As part of its work plan, the committee will visit MDAs under its purview, conduct on-the-ground inspections of mining sites, engage field operatives deployed to mineral-bearing areas and hold interactive sessions with agencies that play direct or supportive roles in the sector.

These engagements, he said, will inform the committee's preliminary findings, which will later be compiled into a detailed investigative report for the House.

Mr Abdulraheem highlighted that the ongoing investigation covers the full spectrum of illegal mining operations, including its patterns, scale and the actors, both local and foreign, who profit from the illicit trade. He said the committee is examining how illegal mining networks are structured, the methods used to evade regulation, and the revenue losses sustained by the country as a result.

He further explained that the committee is scrutinising the effectiveness of security agencies deployed to mining communities, especially the NSCDC, the Mining Marshals and other security formations mandated to protect mineral-bearing zones.

"We will examine the operational roles, effectiveness and challenges of security agencies deployed to mineral-bearing areas-particularly the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mining Marshals, and other relevant formations-and asses their capacity to secure mining sites and protect national assets," he said.

Beyond security, the committee, he said, is assessing the extent to which illegal mining contributes to broader national challenges, including funding for organised crime, communal conflicts arising from competition over mineral-rich land, environmental damage that threatens local livelihoods and wider instability in affected regions.

Mr Abdulraheem observed that in several states, illegal mining activities have become intertwined with banditry, smuggling and arms trafficking, creating a dangerous ecosystem that demands urgent legislative and security attention.

Another major component of the probe, he said, focuses on financial flows in the illegal mining economy.

"The committee will probe the financial flows associated with illegal mineral extraction, including mechanisms through which proceeds are laundered, concealed or transferred and identify roles of individuals, networks and institutions in facilitating such illicit transactions," he said

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Abdulraheem said the committee's final task is to propose strategies that will block revenue leakages, improve transparency and ensure Nigeria derives maximum legitimate benefit from its mineral resources. This includes reforms that promote responsible mining, strengthen institutional coordination and improve licensing, documentation and monitoring processes.

To ensure inclusiveness and public accountability, the committee will conduct public hearings and stakeholder consultations, allowing experts, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations, mining associations and affected citizens to provide evidence and share experiences.

The committee is expected to submit its findings, conclusions and actionable recommendations to the House within the stipulated timeframe. Its report will form the basis for possible legislative reforms, policy adjustments and security interventions designed to protect Nigeria's mineral wealth and strengthen national stability.