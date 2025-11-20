Nigeria: Govt Places Nations Security On Red Alert

The federal government has put the countrys security apparatus on the highest level of alert in response to worsening insecurity and recent attacks in some parts of the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the red alert yesterday while briefing the media.

Idris conveyed President Bola Tinubus sympathies to families and communities affected by the recent acts of terrorism and criminality, while also reaffirming the presidents unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

The announcement came as Tinubu, yesterday, postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg and Luanda. He was billed to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and, thereafter, proceed to Angola to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

Tinubu awaited further security briefings on the kidnapped students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

In response to the request by the governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Tinubu, according to a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, ordered the deployment of more security men to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. He also directed the police to go after the bandits, who attacked worshippers.

Conveying the presidents firm commitment to protecting life and property in the country, Idris stated, Let it be known that President Tinubu has put our nations security apparatuses on the highest alert ever, and has deployed to actively pursue and eliminate terrorists, bandits, and criminal elements wherever they may be in Nigeria.

Our security forces have also been mandated to swiftly rescue the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls and reunite them with their families.

He decried the killing of Brig-Gen Uba and the abduction of female students in Kebbi State, as well as the attack on a church in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, as painful reminders of the threats confronting the nation.

Idris said such acts only strengthened the federal governments resolve to decisively defeat terrorism and banditry.

He disclosed that Tinubu had postponed his scheduled international engagements, including the G20 meeting in South Africa, to focus squarely on domestic security developments.

The minister added that the president had directed the military and the police to deploy additional personnel to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, to ensure strong security coverage and rapid response.

He explained that Vice President Kashim Shettima was also in Birnin Kebbi, at the presidents instruction, to deliberate with Governor Mohammed Idris, security chiefs, traditional rulers, and families of the abducted schoolgirls.

The information minister assured Nigerians that the rescue of the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls remained an urgent national priority.

He added, President Tinubu has also directed all security agencies to actively pursue, neutralise, and dismantle terrorists and criminal networks across the country.

The minister refuted any sectarian interpretation to the countrys security challenges, while stressing that Nigerias security threats, from terrorism to banditry, had affected citizens of all faiths and backgrounds.

In this critical moment, national unity is our most powerful asset, he said, stressing, We must reject misinformation and division. Our common enemies are terrorists and criminals seeking to destabilise our country.

He reinforced Nigerias status as a multi-faith country where freedom of worship was constitutionally guaranteed.

Idris urged citizens to stand together in solidarity and support the efforts of the security agencies working tirelessly to secure the country. He said the government remained confident that the ongoing security operations would lead to the swift rescue of the abducted schoolgirls and the restoration of peace in affected communities.

Tinubu was scheduled to leave Abuja yesterday to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and 7th African Union-European Union (AU-EU) Summit in Angola.

But disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Mondays attack by bandits against worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.

The president was said to be awaiting reports from the vice president, who was sent on a sympathy visit to Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding the attack in Kwara.

Tinubu reiterated his directive to the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the abducted schoolgirls and bring them back home safe.

Tinubu Deeply Troubled, Shares Your Anguish, Shettima Tells Students Families

Vice President Kashim Shettima told the families of the abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi State, the late Brigadier-General Musa Uba, and Vice Principal of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, that Tinubu was deeply troubled by the tragic incidents.

Shettima vowed that the government would deploy all instruments of state to rescue the schoolchildren and ensure their abductors, and killers of the military officer, as well as the vice principal were made to face the full weight of justice.

Shettima, who spoke while in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, on the directive of Tinubu, described the abduction of the schoolgirls from the boarding school in Maga as an assault on the collective conscience of all Nigerians.

The president had Tuesday evening asked his deputy to visit the state to sympathise with the state government and assure the parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government would ensure their quick and safe return home.

Extending Tinubus sympathy to families of the abducted schoolgirls and the state government, Shettima said, Kebbis pain is Nigerias pain. When one child is taken, every home in this nation grieves. When girls in the safety of their classroom are seized by criminals, our collective conscience is assaulted.

Mr. President is deeply troubled by this tragedy. He shares your anguish, and he has sent me to assure you that this is not a moment for politics. This grief transcends party lines, geography, and identity.

This is a time for unity, for compassion, and for firm resolve in the face of evil. Our priority is singular and unflinching: our daughters must return home safely.

On behalf of Tinubu, Shettima assured the people that their tears, fears, and cries were a stain on Nigerias collective conscience, and the country shall not turn away from this responsibility.

He stated, This government will not relent. We will use every instrument of the state to bring these girls home and to ensure that the perpetrators of this wickedness face the full weight of justice. Kebbi, you are not alone. Nigeria stands with you. And we shall not rest until your daughters return to your warm embrace.

The vice president promised that the federal government would support families of the late Uba, the late vice principal, and others who were killed by the terror groups, while doing everything possible to rescue the abducted schoolgirls.

Shettima said, We also honour the ultimate sacrifice made by some of our brave officers. To the family of the late Brigadier-General Musa Uba, we say: his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

When a soldier gives his life in defence of this nation, a part of our collective soul is touched. We will honour him, his family, and all who pay the supreme price in service to Nigeria.

Shettima applauded the governor of Kebbi State, community leaders, traditional rulers, local vigilante groups, civil society partners, and all stakeholders for rallying together in the moment of distress.

Your cooperation, your vigilance, and your unity are indispensable to the search for our girls and to the safety of our communities, he said.

Shettima also commended the gallant officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and all paramilitary and intelligence agencies for their gallantry in the face of security challenges confronting the country.

He told them, Your courage, your tirelessness, and your sacrificesoften unseen and unsungremain the backbone of our nations security. You stand on the frontlines so that the rest of us may sleep with hope. The nation appreciates you.

The Kebbi State governor thanked Tinubu for the show of support, concern and immense leadership.

He said since the incidents happened, the president had been in touch with the state government. He said with the commitment and efforts of the government, he was optimistic that the kidnapped schoolgirls would soon be rescued.

The governor particularly thanked the vice president for the show of concern. He affirmed the states commitment and loyalty to the Tinubu administration, vowing continued partnership and cooperation with the federal government in ensuring the release of the girls.

Idris stated, We, in Kebbi, are most touched by the show of concern and deepened actions being taking to rescue our girls. I am optimistic that they will be rescued. It is a painful experience but we also will ensure that we put all in place to avert any of such future occurrence.

We thank Mr President, here ably represented by our very own vice president. We thank you for the concern, and the communications and actions behind the scene thus far. We deeply appreciate, Sir.

Present at the meeting were National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nantawe Yitwada; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Tafida; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; his counterparts in Women Affairs, Hajiya Iman Suleiman Ibrahim; Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Bernard Fori; and Minister of State, Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Tanko Yusuf.

Others included members of the National Assembly; members of the state House of Assembly; former Governor of Kebbi State, Usman Dakingari; Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah; Director General of NEMA, Hajiya Zubaida Umar; Secretary to Kebbi State Government, Yakubu Bala; members of the State Executive Council; senior government officials; as well as heads of military and para-military agencies.

Kebbi Govt Debunks Claims Attack Took Place in Christian Enclave

Kebbi State Government dismissed as "false and misleading" a claim by U.S. Representative, Riley Moore, that the recent abduction of 25 schoolgirls occurred in a "Christian enclave."

A statement, signed by Chief Press Secretary Ahmed Idris, stressed that Maga was a predominantly Muslim community and all the abducted students were Muslims.

The government's rebuttal came amid a flurry of international attention. U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, had seized on the incident to highlight what they described as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Moore's post on X echoed the narrative, prompting a swift response from Nigerian authorities, who argued that the bandits responsible for the attack do not target based on religion

According to the statement, security forces have intensified the hunt for the missing girls to ensure their safe rescue.

Kebbi State Government also reminded the public that banditry in the North-west had disproportionately affected Muslim communities, citing recent attacks on mosques in neighbouring Katsina State.

"If these bandits were driven by religious motives, why then do they attack and kill Muslims while praying in mosques?" the statement said.

Kebbi State Government urged lawmakers and the media to verify facts before making public statements that could distort facts or fuel misunderstanding.

LG Chair Releases Students Names

Chairman of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, Kebbi State, Hussaini Aliyu, also refuted allegations made by US lawmaker Riley Moore that the abduction of 25 schoolgirls occurred in a Christian community.

Aliyu stated that all the girls were Muslims and urged Moore to avoid making unverified statements that could inflame religious tensions.

Subsequently, the names of the schoolgirls and their classes were released to clear the air on their faith.

They were:

Senior Secondary School 2A

- Fatima Sani Zimri

- Hafsat Ibrahim

- Nana Firdausi Jibril

- Masauda Yakubu Romo

Senior Secondary School 2B

- Hauwa Saleh

- Hauwau Umar Imam

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B

- Salima Garba Umar

- Salima Sani Zimri

- Amina G. Umar

- Rashida Muhammad Dingu

- Saliha Umar

- Aisha Usman

- Jamila Iliyasu

- Maryam Illiyasu

- Najaatu Abdullahi

- Zainab Kolo

Junior Secondary School 3A

- Surraya Tukur

- Hafsat Umar Yalmo

- Maryam Usman

- Amina Illiyasu

- Ikilima Suleman

Junior Secondary School 2

- Khadija Nazifi

- Hauwau Iliyasu

- Hauwau Lawali

- Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim

Kwankwaso Demands Decisive Action

Former Minister of Defence and leader of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, condemned the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, citing the killing of Uba and abduction of students in Kebbi State.

Writing on X, Kwankwaso said, The recent surge in insecurity in Nigeria has reached a level that demanded urgent attention from all authorities, especially the federal government.

He described the kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State as deeply worrying, echoing a disturbing pattern from the recent past.

The abduction and subsequent killing of Brigadier Gen. M. Uba by terrorists in Borno State is one of the darkest moments in our nations fight against terrorism, he said.

Kwankwaso stated that the shocking intelligence and operational failure demanded an immediate and thorough investigation.

Furthermore, mass kidnappings have been reported in Zamfara State, which is truly heartbreaking. I urge the swift rescue of the victims, he said.

The former governor of Kano State also lamented the recent surge in bandit attacks across Shanono and Ghari local government areas in Kano State, demanding urgent concern and immediate action.

Kwankwaso stated, The federal government must fulfil its primary responsibility. These incidents are not isolated; they reveal serious setbacks in the battle against insecurity.

He called on the authorities to take decisive action by reinvigorating the armed forces and empowering the Nigeria Police to effectively protect and defend the people from all acts of terror.

Bandits Kill Former Councillor, Abduct Others in Sokoto Community

Bandits, midnight Tuesday, stormed the village of Kabunga in Kware Local Government Area of Sokoto State, firing indiscriminately and moving house-to-house.

The assault left at least two people dead, among them a former councillor, Alhaji Yahaya Bawa Rumus, and resulted in several residents being abducted.

Witnesses told reporters that the attackers arrived around midnight, creating panic as families woke to find loved ones missing.

The entire community is in shock. They killed our former councillor and one other person. Many people were taken. We dont even know the number yet, a resident said, describing the incident as another night of horror for a region long under siege

As of Wednesday morning, security agencies had not issued any official statement, and no reinforcement arrived while the attack was ongoing.

Residents expressed frustration, stating that the government's assurances of "being on top of the situation" has done little to stop the weekly killings and abductions.

Trial of Alleged Ansaru Terrorists Stalled

The trial of two leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group, Mahmud Usman and Abubakar Abba, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was yesterday stalled, due to plea by the defendants lawyer for time to prepare the defence of his clients.

The defendants, who were captured by DSS between May and July were alleged to be masterminds of various acts of terrorism across the country.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had scheduled November 19 for commencement of trial. However, when the matter was called, Mr. B. I Bakum, who announced appearance for the two defendants, told the court that the charge and proof of evidence were still with the DSS where the defendants were being remanded on the orders of the court.

The lawyer prayed the court that the two defendants be moved to a correctional centre to enable easy access and ensure prompt and hitch-free trial.

Counsel to DSS, Mr. David Kaswe, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Justice, opposed the request for transfer of the defendants to a correctional centre.

Kasawe urged the court to commence trial as scheduled, and added that prosecutions witnesses were already in court.

While he stated that protocol in DSS required the defendants lawyer to write to the agency seeking permission to see his clients and also copy him, the prosecution lawyer informed the court that the defence lawyer was yet to do so.

Responding, Nwite, in a brief ruling, granted the request for time to enable the defence lawyer prepare for the case and adjourned till January 15.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the defendants lawyer to always write the DSS for permission to visit his clients and copy the prosecutor.

Usman and Abubakar Abba are being prosecuted for terrorism by the DSS. However, while Usman pleaded guilty to Count 10 in the 32-count charge, Abubakar Abba pleaded not guilty to the entire 32-count charge bordering on terrorism.