Nigeria: Govt Pleads With Resident Doctors to Suspend Strike As ASUU Threatens Shutdown of Varsities Friday

Abuja — The Federal Government has enjoined the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend its ongoing industrial action as the Government has already addressed Nineteen out of Twenty demands listed by the Association.

The governments plea came just as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) gave a fresh threat to commence nationwide indefinite strike in protest over federal governments inability to meet its demands

The unions threat was conveyed via a terse statement on ASUUs official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday,

ASUUs message reads: All universities will be closed nationwide on Friday, till further notice

But Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi in a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Annah Daniel called on the striking doctors to respect the countrys laws and suspend its industrial action.

The Minister reminded NARD that by Labour Laws and ILO conventions When issues are being conciliated, all parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party; in this case your employers (the Federal Ministry of Health)

He said with the high percentage of the Associations demands already being addressed in a series of negotiation meetings, NARD has no reason to continue the industrial strike.

The Minister stated that he was aware that payment of the 25%/35% upward review of CONMESS and the 2024 Accoutrements Allowances of the association has commenced up to December 2024, except for those with Bank issues or omission, IPPIS and NARD are working on it to reconcile the failed payments.

He further said that: all arrears as agreed with NMA in the MoU, were all accepted to be compiled and the list of arrears owned to the Resident doctors sent to Federal Ministry of Health for onward transmission to the budget office for action.

These also include Specialist Allowance for Resident doctors, outstanding salaries and allowance arrears owed to Resident doctors in several Federal and State Hospitals (FUHSTH) Otukpo, FMC-Owo, University Teaching Hospital (UITH) Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospita, UUTH Uyo, Special pension benefits, he said

The Minister also said that the issue of the disengaged Five Resident doctors from FTH Lokoja, Shortage of manpower with increased workload and burnout, House Officers exclusion from the Scheme of Service, Casualization of Resident doctors were being addressed.

Dingyadi pointed out that federal government has directed the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission to issue circular on the non-release of correct professional allowances.

Dingyadi insisted that all health sector groups involved will be consulted in the ongoing negotiations.