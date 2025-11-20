Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Destroy Operational Base, Logistics Network of Terrorists in Sambisa

Abuja — The High Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has revealed that multiple airstrikes by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, had destroyed terrorists operational headquarters and logistics network deep within the Sambisa Forest.

The precision strikes, the NAF said, delivered a major blow to the terrorists capacity to coordinate attacks and sustain their supply lines.

The Service stated that the carefully executed strikes, conducted after detailed intelligence gathering and surveillance, targeted key structures used for planning, communication, and the storage of weapons and essential supplies.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement that, The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, has achieved another major breakthrough in the ongoing counterterrorism operations with a precision Air Interdiction (AI) mission conducted on 19 November 2025 at ARRA, a notorious terrorist hideout within the Sambisa general area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai initiated the attack following a series of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions that tracked terrorist movements after the 17 October ambush on ground troops at KASHOMRI.

Persistent ISR coverage over KASHOMRI and Sambisa revealed suspicious activities and active terrorist structures at ARRA, prompting a deliberate, intelligence-driven strike. NAF air assets acquired and engaged designated objectives through coordinated, successive passes.

The strike, he added, achieved its intended effect with the complete destruction of all identified targets, significantly degrading the terrorists operational capabilities and disrupting their command and logistics networks.

This successful mission underscores the NAFs unwavering commitment to protecting the nation, supporting ground forces, and sustaining relentless pressure on terrorist elements across all theatres of operation.

Ejodame stated that the Nigerian Air Force remained resolute in its mission to neutralise threats, defend Nigerias territorial integrity, and secure enduring peace for all citizens.