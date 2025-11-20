Nigeria: 2027 - Ojelabi, Jandor Charge LG Bosses, Residents to Buckle Up for APC Victory

The Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and 2027 APC governorship aspirant, Dr. Olajide Adediran (Jandor), have urged council chairmen, councillors, and residents to intensify efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections to ensure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and advance ongoing economic reforms.

The leaders gave the charge on Wednesday during the commissioning of projects executed by the Chairman of Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Kareem Abiodun, to mark his first 100 days in office.

Projects inaugurated included an ultra-modern two-storey legislative building named the Hon. Ojelabi Legislative House, patrol vehicles for security operatives, and N250,000 business grants for 100 beneficiaries.

Jandor, who also presented a N5 million cheque to the G12 Women group--donated by the council boss in support of the Women Development Fund Cooperative--commended Abiodun's achievements within a short period.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He attributed the developmental strides in local councils to President Bola Tinubu's increased allocation to local governments and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's policy of releasing full LG allocations.

He urged residents and party supporters to remain committed to securing victory for the APC in 2027, describing Abiodun as one of the council chairmen "performing exceptionally well in the state."

In his remarks, Ojelabi praised the unity within the Lagos APC, stating: "We have to buckle up for the 2027 general polls. It is a task that must be done for our performing President, Bola Tinubu. While others are fighting, we are celebrating."

He commended Oto-Awori residents for supporting the party and voting Abiodun into office, adding that the chairman had made a strong start. He also urged residents to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and use their votes to sustain development beyond 2027.

Ojelabi further donated an additional N5 million to the women's cooperative group, doubling the council's earlier support.

Council Chairman Reacts

Chairman Abiodun said he was confronted with widespread infrastructural decay upon assuming office -- from primary schools to healthcare centres, roads, drainage channels, and other public facilities. Despite limited resources, he said the administration had made significant progress.

"With God on our side, history is being made," he said. "Today, we commission a new legislative building, provide patrol vehicles for security personnel, support 100 small businesses with N250,000 each, and strengthen the Women Development Initiative with N5 million."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leaders Laud Council Boss

Former Lagos Assembly member from Ojo Constituency 2, Hon. Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, commended Abiodun's performance, noting that governance is demanding and requires both intention and delivery.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Community Development, Bolaji Kayode Robert, described the chairman's achievements as impressive, urging residents to support the administration, especially in sanitation.

The lawmaker representing Ojo Constituency 2, Suraju Tijani (Emir), also applauded Abiodun's efforts, expressing confidence that Oto-Awori LCDA would experience major transformation within the next year.

The event drew party leaders, council staff, traditional leaders, women groups, youths, and residents of the LCDA.