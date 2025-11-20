Liberia: Fassell CEO Faces Public Backlash Over World Cup Qualification 'Mockery'

Monrovia — FC Fassell Chief Executive Officer Anthony Cassell Kuoh is facing a wave of public criticism after a viral social media post in which he confidently declared that Liberia would qualify for the FIFA World Cup under his leadership if elected president of the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

Kuoh's statement "Liberia has never qualified for the World Cup... but I can assure you that under my leadership, we will qualify" has sparked a torrent of disbelief, mockery, and accusations of unrealistic ambition from football fans and commentators across the country.

Online critics say the CEO's promise is far from the current performance of his own club, FC Fassell, which they argue has been struggling to live up to its past reputation.

Supporters Question Fassell's Recent Decline

Once hailed for a championship season, Fassell's form has dipped sharply, according to observers who claim the club has failed to show meaningful progress even with significant financial backing.

Analysts point to instability within the technical staff as a major contributor. In a matter of months, the club appointed and later parted ways with two foreign coaches. Critics say this revolving door raises questions about leadership direction, technical vision, and long-term planning at the club.

The sudden exit of Coach Ivan, who previously led Fassell to championship success, only fueled public concerns. Opponents of Kuoh's LFA ambitions argue that instead of consolidating around a tested coach, the club has leaned toward what they see as impulsive managerial decisions.

Some football commentators say that while Fassell may possess financial muscle, its leadership has yet to demonstrate the managerial discipline required to sustain elite success. They argue that this makes Kuoh's grand World Cup pledge appear detached from the realities of his own club performance.

Public Mockery Erupts Across Social Media

Following Kuoh's declaration, social media was flooded with scathing reactions. Some users questioned Fassell's recent displays, especially the team's inability to score a single goal in the CAF Preliminary Round.

Among the comments circulating online:

"Why your team nah qualify for the CAF group stage?"

"Just Fassell you weren't able to qualify for the CAF group stage then you say Liberia?"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Liberia

"Let Fassell qualify for CAF Confederation Cup first."

"One goal seh you guys couldn't score."

Others suggested the World Cup pledge was more political than realistic, calling it a "campaign message" ahead of the April 2026 LFA elections.

Election Ambitions Under Scrutiny

Kuoh has presented himself as a reformist and visionary candidate for the upcoming LFA elections. But analysts say his path to the presidency may be complicated by the LFA's own statutes.

Article 45.4 of the LFA regulations states that the president, vice presidents, and executive committee members must hold at least a high school diploma and "shall not have been found guilty of a criminal offence."

Some legal analysts point out that Kuoh's past U.S. federal conviction where he was sentenced to 87 months in prison could trigger eligibility concerns should the statute be strictly applied.

Critics argue that the leadership of the LFA requires unquestionable integrity, international credibility, and a track record of responsible governance qualities they say Kuoh must fully demonstrate before aspiring to the role.

Public Remains Skeptical

To many citizens following the debate, Kuoh's World Cup promise feels aspirational but far removed from the immediate footballing realities. Some argue that until he delivers consistent performance and stability within FC Fassell, the public may remain unconvinced of his broader national ambitions.

For now, the CEO finds himself at the center of a heated national conversation one blending football expectations, political undertones, and the future direction of Liberia's football leadership.