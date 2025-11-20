Liberia: LFA to Launch Nationwide Girls' Football Festival - - 'Empower Her, Inspire Greatness'

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA), through its Women's Football Department, is set to roll out a nationwide festival aimed at encouraging girls between the ages of 6 and 12 to participate in school-based football programs. According to the LFA, the initiative seeks to boost early involvement in women's football and strengthen the foundation of the game across the country.

LFA 3rd Vice President Madam Jodie Reid Seton described the festival as a major step toward women's empowerment and a critical investment in the future of the sport. She is calling on parents, schools, communities, and national stakeholders to rally behind the program.

"This festival is a way of empowering young girls and expanding school programs to increase the number of girls playing football," she told reporters. "We want to send a message that women playing football is women empowerment."

Festival to Cover Five Counties

The LFA says the festival will be conducted across five counties, including Montserrado, Bong, Sinoe, Rivercess, and Grand Cape Mount. The outreach is expected to engage thousands of school aged girls while encouraging community leaders and educators to embrace football as a tool for development.

Madam Seton emphasized that the initiative will give young players both exposure and inspiration while strengthening grassroots football structures.

Official Launch Set for November 28

The official kickoff is scheduled for November 28 in Montserrado County. The opening event will begin with a parade from the 72nd Junction and climax at the Jacob Town Field, where a large turnout of girls, parents, teachers, and sports fans is anticipated.

LFA 3rd Vice President Jodie Reid Seton says the launch will feature appearances from football legends both male and female as well as senior executives from the association.

Their presence, they believe, will help motivate young players and highlight the importance of investing in women's football.

Call for National Support

Madam Seton urged all Liberians, including sports lovers, teachers, guardians, and community leaders, to show up in support of the initiative and the young players who represent the future of the women's game.

"Sports lovers, parents, teachers, and every Liberian that loves women's football--come out to support your girls," she said. "This festival is not just about football it's about building confidence, opening opportunities, and empowering the next generation."

Theme: Empower Her, Inspire Greatness

The festival will run under the theme "Empower Her, Inspire Greatness," a slogan the LFA says reflects its commitment to building a strong, inclusive, and competitive environment for young female athletes nationwide.

As the LFA continues expanding its women's football programs, the association believes this festival will lay the groundwork for greater participation and long-term development, ensuring that more young girls see football as a pathway to leadership, education, and self-confidence.