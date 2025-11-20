Ghana: Veep Explores Partnership With Portage Energy in Aviation Fuel

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has held a strategic meeting with officials from Portage Energy to explore a possible partnership in waste-to-energy initiatives and the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The engagement forms part of government's ongoing efforts to pursue cleaner energy alternatives and advance development solutions that are transparent, fair, and mutually beneficial.

Discussions centred on how Ghana can leverage modern waste management technologies to reduce environmental pressures while generating energy for both industrial and domestic use.

In her remarks, the Vice President said that with urban populations growing and waste volumes rising, the country must embrace innovative systems that transform waste into a resource rather than a burden. She highlighted that such solutions align with Ghana's broader energy transition goals, which aim to diversify energy sources, strengthen resilience, and fulfil climate commitments.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang stressed that any partnership must serve the interests of the Ghanaian people and directly contribute to economic growth. She said job creation, skills development, and environmental protection remained key considerations in assessing potential collaborations.

The meeting also touched on the importance of long-term strategies that integrate private-sector expertise with government policies targeted at sustainable industrialisation.

According to her, the shift toward sustainable energy is not only about meeting global standards but also about improving citizens' quality of life. The government, she noted, remains open to partnerships that "introduce new technologies, encourage innovation, and support the nation's commitment to green development."

Representatives from Portage Energy expressed strong interest in partnering with Ghana to develop sustainable aviation fuel that meets international standards. They noted that SAF has become a major priority for countries seeking to cut emissions within the aviation sector.

The delegation added that Ghana's growing aviation industry and stable investment climate make the country a promising location for the production of aviation fuel.