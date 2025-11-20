Ghana: La Nkwantanang-Madina MCE Denies Sale of Public Lands

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Nkwantanang-Madina in the Greater Accra Region, Alhaji Abrahim Fusseini Faila, has strongly refuted allegations linking him to the sale of public lands, describing the claims as false, baseless, and intended to smear his reputation.

Speaking at the Municipality's first Community Accountability Durbar on Saturday, he said checks by the Assembly at the Lands Commission confirmed that the land in question is a state property duly registered in the name of the Government of Ghana.

He stressed that under Section 236 of the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), District Assemblies are mandated to protect state lands within their jurisdictions.

"No land has been sold, and no land will be sold. We are protecting state lands, not disposing of them,"he affirmed.

Alhaji Faila also condemned what he termed "reckless public commentary" suggesting potential unrest if he was not "called to order."

He highlighted that the Municipality was witnessing improved cleanliness and orderliness, driven by strengthened sanitation efforts, enhanced security collaboration, and a renewed culture of accountability.

The MCE announced plans to pilot a 24-Hour Economic Zone at the Madina Zongo Junction aimed at stimulating jobs, extending trading hours, improving sanitation, and boosting security.

He further outlined ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Sakora drainage system, a footbridge at Adentan West, and road improvements at the Ogbojo traffic light.

To support vulnerable groups, he assured Persons with Disability (PWDs) that the District Assembly Common Fund allocation would soon be released to benefit all qualified applicants.

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, called on residents to support the Assembly's development initiatives.