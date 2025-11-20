Ghana: Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Gives Back to Alma Mater

Former Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has inaugurated a newly constructed 12-unit, one-storey classroom block at his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO), in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The project--initiated and fully funded by Dr Adam from his personal resources--was undertaken to ease congestion and create a more conducive learning environment for students. The idea was conceived after the school's headmaster made a request during Dr Adam's visit early last year.

Speaking at a brief commissioning ceremony on Monday, Dr Adam said:

"As an old student of the school, my aim is to support management in addressing the infrastructural deficit. TAMASCO shaped my formative years, and this is my way of giving back."

He urged students to uphold the school's reputation, take their studies seriously, and avoid acts of indiscipline. Dr Adam further advised them to stay away from drugs, stressing that "nothing destroys people faster than drugs," and encouraged them to help educate their peers against substance abuse.

Assistant Headmaster, Mr Abukari Yakubu, who received the keys on behalf of the school, expressed immense gratitude to Dr Adam for fulfilling his promise. He noted that the new facility would greatly reduce infrastructural pressures amid increasing enrolment.

A first-year student, Master Sumani Abdallah, also thanked the former minister for the generous gesture, saying the new classroom block would significantly improve their learning conditions. He appealed to alumni, individuals, and organisations to emulate the support.

Dr Adam concluded by reminding students that education remains a powerful tool for personal and societal development, urging them to strive for excellence and make their families and the school proud.