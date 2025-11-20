Nigeria: CAF Awards - Full List of Winners As Morocco Dominate 2025 Ceremony

While Nigeria scooped just two awards, Morocco were the winner across six different categories

Achraf Hakimi won the CAF Men's Player of the Year award, while Ghizlane Chebbak clinched the women's prize in Rabat.

Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain who was a finalist in the 2024 edition, succeeded Ademola Lookman of Nigeria and Atalanta Football of Italy.

The ceremony celebrated Africa's best players, coaches and teams for 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Hakimi earned the men's award after winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Ligue 1 and Coupe de France.

He also helped Morocco qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chebbak topped the WAFCON 2025 scoring charts as Morocco finished runners-up to Nigeria.

She joined Saudi club Al-Hilal ahead of the 2025/2026 season. She is the first Moroccan to win the women's award.

Yassine Bounou won the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award after an outstanding season.

Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie retained the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Cape Verde coach Bubista won the Men's Coach of the Year award.

The women's coaching award will be announced after the CAF Women's Champions League.

DR Congo's Fiston Mayele won the Men's Interclub Player of the Year award.

The women's interclub winner will also be announced after the Champions League.

Othmane Maamma won the Men's Young Player of the Year award.

Doha El Madani retained the Women's Young Player of the Year honour.

Morocco's U-20 team won Men's National Team of the Year.

Nigeria's Super Falcons were named Women's National Team of the Year.

Egypt's Pyramids won Men's Club of the Year.

The women's club award will be announced after the Champions League.

Tanzania's Clement Mzize won Goal of the Year for a long-range strike for Young Africans.

CAF AWARDS 2025 WINNERS

Player of the Year (Men): Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/PSG)

Player of the Year (Women): Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco/Al-Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Al-Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria/Brighton)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Interclub Player (Men): Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Young Player (Men): Othmane Maamma (Morocco/Watford)

Young Player (Women): Doha El Madani (Morocco/AS FAR)

Coach (Men): Bubista (Cape Verde)

National Team (Men): Morocco U-20

National Team (Women): Nigeria

Club of the Year (Men): Pyramids (Egypt)

Referee of the Year (Men): Omar Abdulkadir (Somalia)

Assistant Referee (Men): Liban Abdoulrazack (Djibouti)

Referee of the Year (Women): Shamirah Nabadda (Uganda)

Assistant Referee (Women): Tabara Mbodji (Senegal)

Meanwhile, the Presidents of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda were honoured with the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award for their sweeping contributions to the sport's growth across the continent.

The star-studded ceremony in Rabat was attended by players, coaches and legends from across the continent and beyond, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino