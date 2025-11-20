Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Fines Qatar Airways for Infractions

Following months of back-and-forth between the aviation regulator, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Qatar Airways, the civil aviation authority has fined the airline N5 million for infractions related to consumer protection.

This was revealed in a post on X on Wednesday by Michael Achimugu, the director of public affairs and consumer protection, who stated that the penalty brings the number of airlines sanctioned in 2025 to seven.

The NCAA had accused Qatar Airways on September 19, 2025, of violating consumer protection regulations and treating Nigerian passengers with contempt.

The authority warned that stiff sanctions would be imposed on the airline and others who continue to disregard aviation laws.

Achimugu tweeted that "Glad to announce that, today, the NCAA has sanctioned @qatarairways to the tune of five million naira as a penalty for consumer protection-related infractions.

"In addition, the letters of investigation (LOI) written to the airline over other cases may lead to further sanctions if not treated satisfactorily."As always, the NCAA is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders.

"For the records, the sanction on @qatarairways brings to 7, the number of airlines sanctioned in 2025 for consumer protection-related infractions."

The list of airlines penalised by the NCAA now include Air Peace, Arik, Aero Contractors, Ethiopian Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Kenya Airways, and Qatar Airways.

The NCAA announced on December 28, 2024, that it had sanctioned Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines, Arik Air, Aero Contractors, and Royal Air Maroc for violating Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations of 2023.

Their infractions had included violations such as failure to refund passengers within the stipulated time frame, non-responsiveness to the authority's directives, incidents of missing and manhandled luggage, short-landed baggage, and issues relating to flight delays and cancellations.