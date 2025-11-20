Nigeria: A Simple Two-Block Toilet Is Transforming Sanitation in a Kogi Community

blog

For Halima Shuaibu, a petty trader whose small stall of vegetables and household items is the sole lifeline for her four children, life is a constant battle for survival, made harder by the lack of toilets in her community. Without a private toilet facility, she defecates into a thin, black plastic bag, tying it tightly and hiding it in a dark corner of her single room, praying her children do not stumble on it. It remains there, giving off a foul odour, until nightfall when she can throw it away in a nearby uncompleted building or on a dark, garbage-filled street.

Nigeria has one of the highest rates of open defecation globally, with 48 million Nigerians still practicing open defecation. In Kogi Central, a significant number of the population openly defecate, a situation that turns the environment into latrines and communities into breeding ground for cholera, diarrhoea and intestinal worm infections.

According to UNICEF, diarrhoea remains the second leading cause of death among Nigerian children under the age of five, surpassed only by pneumonia. It is estimated that over 100,000 children in Nigeria die each year from diseases caused by poor sanitation and contaminated water. Cholera remains endemic disease in Nigeria, with recurrent outbreaks that continue to threaten communities. Its persistence is driven by inadequate sanitation, limited access to safe water, under-resourced healthcare systems, and weak disease surveillance.

However, in Idiche, a community in Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State, a simple two-block public toilet built in July 2023 with funding from the World Bank is showing that small scale interventions can deliver transformative change.

A daily crisis made worse by climate change

For years, residents of Idiche, Ozuwaya, and Lafiya woke up to streets filled by the pungent smell of human waste. During the rainy season, the situation worsened as floodwaters surged through narrow drainage channels, carrying along the plastic bags used for open defecation. These were not isolated incidents, but predictable, seasonal hazards. Dr. Edwin Isotu-Edeh, National Consultant for Public Health and Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO), describes uncontained human waste as a "disease super-spreader," especially in settings where flooding and climate pressures undermine already fragile sanitation systems.

Climate change has intensified the crisis nationwide. More frequent floods wash faecal matter into drinking water sources, droughts strain water supplies available for sanitation, and rapidly expanding urban settlements continue to outpace existing sanitation infrastructure. Yet, despite these pressures, many communities like Idiche have shown that resilience can begin with the simplest of solutions.

Small Toilet, Big Transformation

Responding to this need, the former Councillor of Orietesu Ward in Idiche, Muhammad Obadaki, approached representatives of the World Bank during a hospital project in Okene LGA of Kogi. His request was modest: a small, functional toilet that the community could use. His effort led to the construction of the two-block public toilet facility, with each block designated to each gender. The land where the toilets are built was donated by late Gomina Oyinbo, a member of the community. Although the facility does not have a direct water supply, residents bring buckets of water to flush after use and take responsibility for maintaining its cleanliness.

For Halima, the degrading routine of using plastic bags has ended. "It has brought so much relief to me and my children," she explained. "Before, we were always sick, always at the chemist buying medicine for stomach pain. Now, we hardly fall ill." For Salihu Iliyasu, a local government employee, the toilet eliminated a different kind of danger. His previous defecation spot was a secluded patch near the Ireba hills, where he once encountered a snake. "I could have died," he said.

The transformation extends beyond individual lives to the entire community. Residents of Idiche report that the streets are now visibly cleaner, and the foul-smelling plastic bags are gradually disappearing. The stench that once hung in the air has begun to fade. Most importantly, women and girls who were previously vulnerable to sexual harassment and assault at night say they finally feel safe.

Behaviour change -- The hidden engine of sanitation reform

Not everyone embraced the facility initially. "I thought it was shameful," admits Usman, a 23-year-old auto mechanic. "We grew up going into the bush or behind houses. It felt more private." But after using the facility once, he became a regular, and an advocate. "I now tell my friends to use the toilet. It is better, safer, and cleaner." This shift mirrors broader evidence from Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) initiatives. When communities see and feel the benefits of improved sanitation, behaviour change becomes self-sustaining. In Idiche, peer influence and visible improvements in the environment have collectively pushed the community towards healthier sanitation practices.

A challenge of scale and sustainability

Despite the progress, challenges remain. Residents say the toilet facility is too small for the growing population, often resulting in long queues. The project's sustainability is also being tested, as parts of the toilet's structure have collapsed due to gully erosion, forcing users to shield themselves with their wrappers to maintain a semblance of privacy. According to Malam Muhammad Obadaki, the former councillor of Orietesu ward, "It is good, but it is not enough. We need more, and we need proper maintenance". The former councillor's words highligh the critical questions of scale and sustainability, however, within this challenge lies another important shift, the project has sparked a profound behavioural change within the community.

The long road to ending open defecation in Nigeria

The government of Nigeria has pledged to make the country Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025 under its ambitious "Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet" campaign. This aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 6.2, which calls for an end to open defecation and universal access to sanitation and hygiene.

However, as the world commemorates World Toilet Day, with the tagline "We Will Always Need a Toilet", the deadline is upon Nigeria to ensure that basic toilet infrastructure must be adequate, climate-ready, inclusive, and built for longevity, not just functionality. While there has been some progress, only about 100 of Nigeria's 774 LGAs have been certified as ODF. The slow progress underscores a massive gap between ambition and execution. Achieving this goal requires far more than political declarations. It demands sustained, targeted investment in sanitation infrastructure, behavioural change campaigns tailored to local cultures and beliefs, and robust accountability structures that empower local governments and wards to deliver and maintain services.

For Amina, Halima, Salihu, Usman, and Ishaku, the toilet is more than just a public utility; it is a turning point in their lives. It signals dignity, safety, and improved health. Their stories offer a clear and compelling blueprint for policymakers, donors, and development partners: invest in simple, tangible, community-level solutions, put sustainability at the centre, and empower communities to demand more.