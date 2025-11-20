Nigeria: N2.094trn October Revenue Disbursed to Federal Govt, States, Councils

The Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has approved the disbursement of N2.094 trillion as revenue from October 2025 to the federal, state, and local governments of the federation.

This reflects a marginal decline from the N2.103 trillion shared to the three tiers of government from the federation account revenue generated in September 2025.

The N2.094 trillion revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.376 trillion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N670.303 billion, and electronic money transfer levy revenue of N47.870 billion for the month alone.

A communiqué issued by the FAAC indicated that a total of N2.934 trillion in gross revenue was available in October 2025. The total deduction for the cost of collection was N115.278 billion, while the total transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings were N724.603 billion.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of N2.164 trillion was received for October 2025. This was higher than the sum of N2.128 trillion received in September 2025 by N36.832 billion.

A gross revenue of N719.827 billion was available from VAT in October 2025. This is lower than the N872.630 billion available in September 2025 by N152.803 billion.

The communiqué stated that, out of the total distributable revenue of N2.094 trillion, the federal government received a sum of N758.405 billion, while the state governments received a total sum of N689.120 billion. Local government areas received N505.803 billion, while the sum of N141.359 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting State as derivation revenue.

Regarding the N1.376 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the federal government received N650.680 billion, while the state governments received N330.033 billion.

LGAs got N254.442 billion, and the sum of N141.359 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

From the N670.303 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the FG received N100.545 billion, the states: N335.152 billion and LGAs: N234.606 billion.

The federal government received a total sum of N7.180 billion from the N47.870 billion electronic money transfer levy, the state governments received N23.935 billion, and the LGAs were given N16.755 billion.