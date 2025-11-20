Nigeria: Federal Govt Resuscitating National Carrier

The federal government has announced plans to revive the establishment of a new national carrier, with President Bola Tinubu affirming that the process will be guided by transparency, sustainability, and global best practice.

Speaking at the 2025 Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC) titled "Elevating the Nigerian Aviation Industry through Investment, Partnership & Global Engagements," President Tinubu who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said Nigeria's position within a regional market valued at over $1.7 trillion, driven by AfCFTA, underscores the urgent need for efficient air logistics and renewed investment.

He noted that Nigeria still had vast untapped opportunities in cargo operations, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), aircraft leasing, charter services, and aviation-linked real estate.

President Tinubu also revealed that ongoing major rehabilitation works across airports in Abuja, Enugu, Kano, and other locations are aimed at ensuring the sector meets global safety and operational standards.

He added that the expansion of cargo, hangar, and MRO facilities in Lagos and Kano is strategically designed to position Nigeria as West Africa's leading logistics corridor and preferred aircraft-maintenance hub.

Under President Tinubu's flagship programme, the Renewed Hope Agenda, significant strides have been achieved over the past two years in the area of infrastructure. These include the development of frameworks for a national carrier, guided by transparency, sustainability, and global best practice.m, commissioning of new international terminals in Lagos and Port Harcourt, boosting capacity and service quality.

President Tinubu, however, urged global investors to capitalise on the vast opportunities in Nigeria's aviation sector, describing it as one of the most viable and under-exploited markets on the African continent.

He said that Nigeria, the largest domestic aviation market on the continent with over 220 million people, possessed a strategic geographic location that is ideal for trans-African and intercontinental linkages.

The President further noted that the country also boasts a growing middle class, with travel demand expected to double within a decade.

"Let me at this point reassure all our partners, potential and foreign investors, that there has never been a time than now to invest. Opportunities abound because Nigeria's aviation industry remains one of the most viable and under-exploited markets in Africa, driven by several key factors, including its population of over 220 million and its position as the largest domestic aviation market on the continent.

"Strategic geographic location, ideal for trans-African and intercontinental linkages. A growing middle class and travel demand, which is expected to double within a decade.

"A $1.7 trillion regional market, driven by AfCFTA, that depends heavily on efficient air logistics and massive unmet demand in cargo, MRO, leasing, charter services, and aviation-linked real estate. These are not abstract possibilities; they are real market opportunities ready for investors.

"I consider it important also to mention emerging frontiers, where the next wave of growth will come from, and it is expected that it should form part of the conversation at this conference."

The President also stated the goal of his administration is to make Nigeria a preferred destination for aviation investment, saying the future of the Nigerian aviation sector is bright and full of promise.

"We are already on track through the simplification of regulatory procedures, promoting transparency, and offering incentives in areas such as airport infrastructure, aircraft leasing, maintenance, and training. The future of Nigerian aviation is bright and full of promise, and together, government, private sector, and international partners shall build a safer, stronger, and more globally connected industry.

"While not compromising standards, safety and security, our policies shall continue to be investment-friendly and the interests of critical stakeholders shall remain paramount. The aviation sector in Nigeria is part of the global systems as it must comply with prescribed standards and practices.

"This dictates that Nigeria must continue to open the windows of opportunity for investment, partnership, and global Engagement. The goal of this administration is to build on past efforts so as to make Nigeria a preferred destination for aviation investment. We are already on track through the simplification of regulatory procedures, promoting transparency, and offering incentives in areas such as airport infrastructure, aircraft leasing, maintenance, and training. We are also working on fiscal reforms that will ensure clarity and lend a hand to overall investment and policy coherence," the president said.

Speaking earlier, the managing director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, said the authority is ready for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the sector.

Kuku, who appreciated President Tinubu's commitment and investment in the sector, sought investment in infrastructure, operations and global engagement from the participants.

"We have initiated the vital process of obtaining ISO certification from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) for FAAN. This strategic move aims to enhance our international rating and restore investors' confidence. In a nutshell, FAAN is ready!

"So, to the investor community, I pose this question: Will you help us build the future? We are offering concrete pathways in investment in Infrastructure, the gap between our current capacity and projected demand is your opportunity in terminal modernisation, cargo facilities, and airport cities.

"We seek global expertise in management, ground handling, and logistics--partner with us to enhance efficiency and share in the profitability of a growing market. From biometrics to sustainable solutions, invest in the future of African travel with us.

"The fundamentals are undeniable: Africa's largest population, a growing economy, and a strategic geographic position. The demand is here. Growth is inevitable. The only question is, who will have the foresight to be in the cockpit with us?

"To truly ascend, we need all hands on deck. This is why I make a direct appeal to our valued unions: embrace this new era of collaboration. Your understanding and partnership are the bedrock upon which we will build.

"The private investment we seek is not a replacement for our workforce; it is the catalyst for its growth. It will create better facilities, more advanced systems, and ultimately, more and better jobs for Nigerians.

"We are not starting from scratch. Under the visionary leadership of the Federal Government, we have laid a robust foundation. As we speak, six airports and numerous runways are undergoing a government-funded transformation. This is a direct investment in our shared future, and we are grateful for this decisive commitment.

"At FAAN, we have built our strategy on six strategic pillars: Customer-Centric Service Delivery, Operational Excellence and Innovation, Effective Governance and Workforce Excellence, Airport Viability Infrastructure, Modernisation and Expansion, and Safety and Security."