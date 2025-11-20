Nigeria: Firstbank Hosts Webinar On Small Business Tax Law

FirstBank has announced that it will host its SMEConnect Webinar on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the growth and sustainability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

According to the bank, the virtual session, themed "Strategies for SMEs: Securing Your Business Under the New Tax Law," will equip participants with information on upcoming changes in tax regulations and how businesses can prepare for compliance. The bank said the programme is one of its key capacity-building initiatives under the SMEConnect platform.

The bank stated that the webinar will feature presentations from industry experts, including Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, who will deliver the keynote address. Other speakers include Yemi Adesanya, Financial Controller at FirstBank, and Dr Abiodun Famuyiwa, Head of SME Banking at FirstBank, who will host the session.

Speaking ahead of the event, the group executive, e-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, Chuma Ezirim, said the initiative aims to ensure SMEs are adequately prepared for the new tax regime and positioned for sustainable growth.

Ezirim stated that with the implementation of the new tax policy approaching, FirstBank is committed to providing businesses with relevant guidance and insights to help them navigate emerging regulatory requirements.

The bank added that the webinar will also highlight the benefits of business formalisation and showcase tailored banking solutions available to both registered and unregistered SMEs, including the FirstSME accounts.