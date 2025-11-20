Nigeria: Federal Govt Assures Kogi of Full 13 Percent Derivation Entitlement

Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu, has reaffirmed the commission's readiness to ensure that Kogi State receives its full 13 per cent derivation entitlement following its recognition as an oil-producing state.

Dr Shehu gave the assurance on Tuesday, when he hosted the governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, who led a delegation to an interactive session at the commission's headquarters, according to a statement from the commission. The meeting focused on modalities for enabling the state to start benefiting from the constitutionally guaranteed derivation fund.

Reiterating RMAFC's commitment to transparency and fairness, Shehu assured the governor that the state would receive all revenues due to it in line with the law.

"Whatever issue you table before us, we will try as much as possible, within the provisions of the law, to see that Kogi State gets what it deserves," he said. "Our role is to ensure the state receives its rightful share of resources--whether from oil, gas, or solid minerals--and that every allocation is properly documented and protected."

He added that the commission would provide the necessary technical guidance to help the state optimise its resource benefits. "We will stand firmly with you to provide the data, guidance, and technical support needed to optimise these resources for the benefit of your citizens," he stated.

To advance the process, the RMAFC chairman directed the constitution of a technical committee comprising officials from the Gas Investments and Crude Oil Departments of RMAFC, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Kogi State government to evaluate the issues raised and recommend appropriate solutions.

Earlier, Governor Ododo lamented that Kogi State has not been enjoying the benefits of its vast mineral endowments despite its official status as an oil-producing state. He requested clarifications on the current status of oil and gas activities in the state and expressed confidence in RMAFC's capacity to address the issues.

"I thank you most sincerely for this warm reception and for your vision," the governor said. "We look forward to continued engagement with the Commission to ensure that the resources of Kogi State are fully optimised and benefit our people."

Contributing, Barr. Rakiya Tanko Ayuba-Haruna, federal commissioner representing Kebbi State, emphasised that the 13 per cent derivation is a constitutional entitlement that requires accurate data to ensure fairness.

Similarly, the federal commissioner representing Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, advised Kogi State to deeply study post-PIA frameworks to avoid future contractual or operational challenges.

On solid mineral management, Dr Udodirim Okongwu, director of the Inland Revenue Department, who represented the Secretary to the Commission, assured that RMAFC is empowered to obtain all necessary data for effective administration. She advised the state to establish mineral buying centres to ensure proper attribution of solid mineral transactions.

Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Ashiru Asiwaju, reaffirmed the government's commitment to attracting investors by providing relevant and compelling information to stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Also speaking, assistant director and head of the NUPRC delegation, Ekekhide Jennifer, highlighted ongoing production activities from OPL 915 (now OML 155). She underscored the need for improved security and infrastructure to attract and retain investment in the sector.