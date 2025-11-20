Nigeria: Electricity Commission - Uncertainty Looms As Vice-Chair, Commissioners' Tenure Expires Dec 1

Nigeria's fledgling power sector risks experiencing regulatory gaps as intrigues in the political landscape may undermine proper administration at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), unless swift action is taken.

LEADERSHIP reports that leadership gap is about to widen by December 1, when the tenure of the vice chairman, current acting chairman and some commissioners in the agency will elapse.

Stakeholders who spoke on the matter expressed concerns that this might create bigger problems for the sector as it transitions into creating a regulatory commission by state governments.

Already, the federal government and investors in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) have disagreed over whether state governments currently possess the capacity to regulate and manage electricity markets within their jurisdictions effectively.

But sharing his thoughts on the issue of vacuum in the NERC leadership, the convener of PowerUp Nigeria, Adetayo Adegbemle, while speaking with our correspondent, said, "It is over 14days that the name of the NERC Chairman Nominee has been forwarded to the Senate Committee on Power.

"We still have not heard anything about whether the nominee will be given the nod or not. Several nominations have been sent to the Senate and have been granted since the name of the NERC Chairman Nominee was submitted. This uncertainty does not bode well with the health of the power sector".

According to Adegbemle, "the federal government is not helping, we cannot have an uncertain leadership at the Ministry, and now add another uncertainty at the regulatory level, stressing, 'This is not good for the power sector"

He expressed fears that Nigeria's power regulatory framework is facing an unprecedented crisis, and the system could collapse due to years of weak leadership and politically motivated appointments.

Industry analysts observed that over 20 years, appointments into the leadership of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have tilted more towards politics than technical merit, a trend analysts describe as dangerous for a sector that sits at the heart of Nigeria's economic stability.

Our correspondent reports that, by December 1, 2025, both the chairman and vice chairman, as well as some commissioners' positions at NERC will be vacant, and the Electricity Act does not provide for an Acting Chairman once both offices are empty.

This means the Commission will legally have no leadership whatsoever unless the President urgently appoints a new set of substantive commissioners.

LEADERSHIP findings show that those whose tenure is to end by 1 December 2025 include Dr Musiliu Oseni (South West), vice chairman/commissioner for Market, Competition & Rates, Hajiya Aisha Mahmud (North West), commissioner for Consumer Affairs, while those whose tenure is to expire in February 2026, include Nathan Rogers Shatti (North East), commissioner, Finance & Management -- second and final term, Dafe Akpeneye (South South), commissioner, Legal, Licensing & Compliance -- second and final term and Dr. Yusuf Ali (North Central) commissioner, Planning, Research & Strategy currently serving first term and Engr. Chidi Ike (South East) Commissioner, Engineering, Performance & Monitoring, also serving first term.

Speaking at an event in Abuja to mark the 20th anniversary of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said devolving regulatory powers to states would boost supply and improve efficiency in the sector.

Represented by the director of Distribution, Umar Mustapha, the minister said the Electricity Act enables states to harness local resources to meet their energy needs..

"The Act allows states to take charge of their destinies. They can leverage unique resources--solar, hydro, or wind--to build grids that serve their economic and social priorities," Adelabu said.

He cautioned against hasty amendments to the Act, urging stakeholders to allow full implementation before making changes.

"The federal government has provided the policy framework; the states now have the autonomy to act, while the private sector brings in capital and innovation. We must let the model mature before seeking further amendments," he added.

However, some operators disagreed. The group managing director of Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, argued that most states lack the capacity to manage electricity markets effectively..

"The states don't have the resources to build electricity infrastructure. When inefficiency is decentralised, it only spreads the problem. There must be alignment between policy and regulation," Adesina said.