Africa: ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Schedule Unveiled

The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday unveiled the match schedule for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15 January to 6 February 2026.

Sixteen teams will compete across 41 matches, culminating in the final at the Harare Sports Club on 6 February.

The opening day will see India take on the USA, Zimbabwe face Scotland, and Tanzania make their historic tournament debut against the West Indies. The competition will be played across five venues: Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Sports Club, and Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe, and the Namibia Cricket Ground and HP Oval in Namibia.

The tournament format features four groups of four, followed by a Super Six stage, leading into the semifinals and the title clash in Harare.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Defending champions Australia will begin their campaign against Ireland on the second day in Windhoek, while traditional rivals India and Bangladesh will meet in one of the marquee early fixtures on 17 January in Bulawayo.

Ten teams earned automatic qualification based on their performance in the 2024 edition, joining hosts Zimbabwe. The remaining five teams secured their places through regional qualification events, reflecting the expanding global footprint of the Under-19 pathway.

ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah expressed his excitement for the tournament, which will showcase the future stars of world cricket. He stated, "The ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup has long been the cradle of greatness, a tournament that reveals not just the next generation of cricketers, but the next generation of icons. From Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Shubman Gill, the event has consistently shaped the future of our sport."

"As we look ahead to the 2026 edition in Zimbabwe and Namibia, we are excited to provide young cricketers with a world-class platform that mirrors the standards and pressures of senior international cricket. This tournament is where dreams are ignited, rivalries are born, and the global cricketing landscape begins to take its next form."

"We are especially pleased to welcome Tanzania as they make their debut and join a truly global field of teams. I extend my warmest wishes to all participating squads as they embark on this remarkable journey, representing their countries with pride and promise."

The full match schedule graphic for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup can be downloaded from the ICC's Online Media Zone.